‘Crawling on her:’ Texas family suing nursing home after ant bites detailed in state report

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- ZT Corporate, a private equity firm that specializes in healthcare and automotive investments, announced the official ribbon cutting and re-opening of the Austin Emergency Center (AEC) serving the Arboretum area. The location, one of seven in Central Texas, is moving designations from an urgent care to a freestanding emergency center, open 24/7 with expanded services and technologies. The upgrade is the result of a capital infusion following ZT Corporate’s acquisition of AEC in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006034/en/ Austin Police Department at ribbon cutting event with Dr. Sandeepkumar Singh (CEO Austin Emergency Center), Taseer Badar (Chairman and CEO of ZT Corporate), Michelle Tribble (COO Austin Emergency Center) and Kraig Killough (President Altus Community Health). (Photo: Business Wire)

AUSTIN, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO