‘Crawling on her:’ Texas family suing nursing home after ant bites detailed in state report

By Avery Travis
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (KXAN) – Pictures of Kathleen Laurel line the kitchen counter in her daughter’s home: snapshots from weddings, dinner parties and a “Parents Weekend” celebration from her two daughters’ days as students at the University of Texas. Those daughters, Lisa Howard and Kelly Pesek,...

Children Overdosing on Melatonin increases in Central Texas

Waco, TX (FOX 44) – The CDC is reporting a big increase when it comes to poisonings of children, and it all has to do with those popular melatonin pills and gummies. Pre-COVID the Central Texas Poison Center Network received an average of 3,100 calls for children overdosing on melatonin.
Austin Emergency Center Opens Newly Renovated Freestanding Emergency Room Following Capital Infusion from ZT Corporate

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- ZT Corporate, a private equity firm that specializes in healthcare and automotive investments, announced the official ribbon cutting and re-opening of the Austin Emergency Center (AEC) serving the Arboretum area. The location, one of seven in Central Texas, is moving designations from an urgent care to a freestanding emergency center, open 24/7 with expanded services and technologies. The upgrade is the result of a capital infusion following ZT Corporate’s acquisition of AEC in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006034/en/ Austin Police Department at ribbon cutting event with Dr. Sandeepkumar Singh (CEO Austin Emergency Center), Taseer Badar (Chairman and CEO of ZT Corporate), Michelle Tribble (COO Austin Emergency Center) and Kraig Killough (President Altus Community Health). (Photo: Business Wire)
Texas abortion trigger law to take affect this weekend

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — With Roe v. Wade now overturned, Texas’ trigger law will be taking effect this weekend. “Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, when the 30 days have elapsed this weekend, those laws are immediately going to take effect.”. The law, attorney Kristin...
Crews contain 90-acre wildfire in Florence

FLORENCE, Texas — The extreme heat has been sparking grassfires in Central Texas. On Monday, fire crews worked to contain a 90-acre fire off County Road 220 in Florence, Texas. Fourteen emergency services agencies worked together to put the fire out. No homes or businesses were affected, and no...
American Airlines expanding service from Austin to California, Florida

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the second time this month, American Airlines has announced it will launch a new nonstop route from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Flights to Palm Springs, California, will launch Nov. 17 and will operate daily from Nov. 17 through Nov. 29, and from Dec. 15 through Jan. 9. The route is currently offered by Alaska Airlines.
Several adults, 2 children injured in Bastrop Highway crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several people, including two children, were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in southeast Austin on Tuesday. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Bastrop Highway near Montopolis Drive around 10:46 a.m. At least one patient was trapped. ATCEMS...
Austin police ask for information about 2013 homicide cold case

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for any information regarding a cold case on 36-year-old Roberto Robby Reyna who was found shot to death in 2013. The incident happened on Friday, July 19, 2013. Police responded to a shooting at around 12:40 a.m. in the...
In these Austin restaurants, Japanese food gets a Texas twist

AUSTIN, Texas - When customers order the Skeleton Cruise, Tiki Tatsu-ya puts on a show. The new tiki bar's giant cocktail - a potent blend of Japanese whisky, rum, Chartreuse and tropical fruits - arrives on a skateboard-size pirate ship adorned with tiny skulls. Dry-ice fog spills out of the boat as a server carries it overhead, all while flashing lights and rumbling audio simulate thunder and lightning.
Over 250 Jobs and $100M Factory Coming to Georgetown, Texas

An American company is building a new factory in Georgetown, Texas, and a total of 260 jobs are headed this way. The new 100-million-dollar facility is owned by solar company GAF Energy, which plans to produce its residential solar roof shingles in the United States instead of Asia, according to reuters.com.
Texas Prepaid Tuition Program Newborn Enrollment deadline approaching

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas families have through July 31 to enroll their newborns at 2021-22 prices in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund – the state’s prepaid college tuition program. The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts says that newborns are classified as children younger than one...
Inside how Texas trains teachers to carry guns

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Pacing along bookcases that came up to his chest, a man, dressed in a black hoodie and carrying a long gun, charged into Walsh Middle School’s library. He fired rounds into the carpet — loud booms and eruptions of smoke punctuating each shot. Within seconds, two armed educators pursued the gunman, shooting him with fake ammunition, forcing him to the ground and securing his gun.
