Chicken BBQ returns to Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community

One popular Crawford Co. event that brings in thousands of people is back this year.

The Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community held its chicken BBQ, which is their biggest event of the summer.

They’ve held it every year since 1989, but due to the pandemic, they had to scale it down the last couple of years.

In 2020, they decided to do a safe drive-thru version of the BBQ.

“We think its important for our residents and our family members to get together on this day and keep this tradition going,” said Andy Clawson, from Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community.

Clawson says in the future, they hope to bring back the big party they are all used to.

