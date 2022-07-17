Curve outlast Flying Squirrels, claim series 4-2

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 8-3 at PNG Field on Sunday.

With the win, Altoona claims the series 4-2.

Curve left fielder Fabricio Macias went 2 for 3, with three RBIs in the win.

The Curve are off until Friday, July 22 for the All-Star break. The Curve will travel to Harrisburg to take on the Senators at 7:00.

