Altoona, PA

Curve outlast Flying Squirrels, claim series 4-2

By Anderley Penwell
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 8-3 at PNG Field on Sunday.

With the win, Altoona claims the series 4-2.

Curve left fielder Fabricio Macias went 2 for 3, with three RBIs in the win.

The Curve are off until Friday, July 22 for the All-Star break. The Curve will travel to Harrisburg to take on the Senators at 7:00.

