Syracuse, NY

Thursday night football? Referees needed for upcoming high school football season

By Adrienne Smith
localsyr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – High school players and fans gearing up for Friday night football games this upcoming season are going to have to get ready for Thursday games instead. The Syracuse chapter of the New York State Certified Football Officials says 62 Central New...

