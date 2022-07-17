Special Weather Statement issued for Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pike FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIKE COUNTY At 951 PM EDT, The heaviest rain has ended across the warned area; however, excessive runoff will continue to cause high water concerns in low lying areas through 10:30 pm. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Elkhorn City, Mouthcard, Toonerville, Fedscreek and Cedarville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

