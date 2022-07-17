Special Weather Statement issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 03:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This warning is reserved for only the hottest days of the year and is issued when temperatures are expected to rise to dangerous levels. Day hikers in the Grand Canyon on Bright Angel Trail should descend no further than 1 1/2 miles. Between 10 am and 4 pm...physical activity is discouraged. Hikers should attempt to be out of the canyon...at Indian Garden or Bright Angel campground between these hours. All hikers should have adequate gear...including a wide- brimmed hat...sunscreen...salty snacks... sufficient water and electrolyte mix. Doubling your calorie intake helps maintain your energy. Hike smart! Target Area: Grand Canyon Country; Marble and Glen Canyons EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures ranging from 105 near Page to 115 near Phantom Ranch in the Grand Canyon. * WHERE...Lower elevations of Glen Canyon, including Page and Lake Powell, and lower elevations of the Grand Canyon, including Indian Garden and Phantom Ranch. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Heat related emergency calls may increase.

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO