ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting

By Jonathan Rizk
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43tMER_0gj00acU00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Saturday night in the 800 block of Wharf St., Southwest, Washington, DC, a man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting.

At around 9:13 p.m., two off-duty Metropolitan Police officers were on Wharf St. when one of the officers saw 23-year-old Lazarus Wilson of Dumfries, Va., pull out a gun during an argument.

Fairfax Co. Police release body cam footage of viral gun-pointing incident

According to the news release, the two officers told Wilson to drop his weapon, but he did not listen. That’s when one of the officers shot their department-issued gun and hit the suspect. DC Fire and EMS responded and took Wilson to the hospital, where he died after life-saving efforts.

According to Chief Contee, a second person was taken to the hospital after being grazed by the bullet and is considered a witness.

Wilson was caught on a surveillance camera holding the recovered gun at the scene of the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man critically injured in Woodbridge after shooting, investigation continues

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was critically injured after a fight escalated into a shooting last night in Woodbridge. Officers responded to the Elevations One Apartments on Jeffries Road in Woodbridge at 9:11 p.m. on Monday, July 18, to investigate a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, police found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be life-threatening.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Daily Voice

Manassas Drunk Driver Flees Accident Scene With 2-Year-Old Daughter: Police

A man was arrested for drunk driving and fleeing the scene with his 2-year-old daughter in the car, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of Balls Ford Road and Sudley Road at around 12:42 a.m. July 17, where they discovered that the suspect, driving his Infiniti, ran a red light and hit another driver in a Mercedes in the intersection, Prince William County Police reported.
MANASSAS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Washington Lrb Dc News#Metropolitan Police#Fairfax Co#Dc Fire#Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
fox5dc.com

Intoxicated suspect crashes car, flees scene with 2-year-old girl: police

MANASSAS, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A driver has been arrested after police say he was intoxicated, crashed into another car and fled the scene of the accident with a 2-year-old girl. Ricardo Ayala Crespin was driving a 2013 Infiniti JX35 north on Sudley Road approaching Balls Ford Road in Manassas on Sunday around 12:42 a.m. when he failed to stop at a red light and struck a 2018 Mercedes GLA250, according to Prince William County Police.
MANASSAS, VA
fox5dc.com

Spotsylvania officer shot man with sword after domestic disturbance

A suspect is in stable condition after wielding a sword and being shot by a Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Officer. The Spotsylvania County 911 Center received a call for a domestic disturbance on Monday around 5:55 p.m. involving the caller’s adult son who was armed with a weapon. The suspect made death threats against a family member who was at the home.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Waldorf Man Charged With Home Invasion And Assault

WALDORF, Md. – On July 16 at 3:25 a.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 3900 block of Northgate Place in Waldorf for the report of a home invasion. A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, Stacy Jermain Barksdale, 36, of Waldorf, forced his way inside an apartment where his former girlfriend was staying. Once inside, he assaulted the woman and other residents and fled prior to officers’ arrival.
WALDORF, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5dc.com

15-year-old arrested for murder of 19-year-old in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the January death of a 19-year-old in Northeast DC. DC Police say officers responded to the 5000 block of Cloud Place NE on January 18 around 7:59 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Two adult male victims were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Four Shot One Dead in D.C. Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police is investigating a shooting that left four shot, and a 27 year-old man dead on Saturday evening. This incident happened in Northeast D.C. on the 200 Block of Adams Street. According to police, “At approximately 8:55 pm, members of the Fifth...
WASHINGTON, DC
WRIC - ABC 8News

Two robbed at knife and gunpoint in Manassas, police searching for three suspects

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were robbed at knife and gunpoint in Manassas, according to Prince William County Police Department. On Monday, July 18, at around 5:20 p.m., police were called to the Summertree Condominiums for a reported robbery. The two victims, a 17-year-old male juvenile and a 24-year-old man, were approached by three unknown men and then threatened with a knife and a gun, according to police.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Dumfries man holding a gun shot and killed by police in D.C.

Police in the District have identified the person killed during a police shooting at The Wharf in Southwest D.C. late Saturday. The department said the person was 23-year-old Lazarus Wilson, a resident of Dumfries. According to D.C. police, around 9:13 p.m. Saturday, two off-duty members of the Metropolitan Police Department...
DUMFRIES, VA
Daily Voice

Alexandria Man, 22, Shot And Killed In DC

A 22-year-old man from Alexandria was shot and killed over the weekend in Washington DC, authorities said. Keonte Broadus-Gallman was found around 9 p.m. in the 1900 block of Anacostia Drive after authorities received a report of an unconscious person, the Metropolitan Police Department reported. Police said he was found...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy