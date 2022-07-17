ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Hoerner gets 3 hits as Cubs stop slide by topping Mets 3-2

By Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner hit a tiebreaking RBI single with two outs in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs stopped a nine-game slide by topping the New York Mets 3-2.

Christopher Morel sparked Chicago’s winning rally with a leadoff infield single against Drew Smith. Morel advanced to third on Willson Contreras’ single and scored on Ian Happ’s tapper to the right of the mound.

After Seiya Suzuki popped out, Hoerner’s liner into center drove in Contreras from second for a 3-2 lead. Hoerner finished with three hits.

Rowan Wick pitched a scoreless inning for the win. David Robertson got three outs for his 13th save.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24gr4I_0gj00TOH00
    Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner, right, throws out New York Mets Luis Guillorme at first base after forcing out Mark Canha at second during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Udp17_0gj00TOH00
    Fans watch during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42onUf_0gj00TOH00
    New York Mets relief pitcher Tommy Hunter, right, talks with catcher Patrick Mazeika during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSxKp_0gj00TOH00
    New York Mets second baseman Luis Guillorme, right, throws out Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner at first base after forcing out Seiya Suzuki, of Japan, at second base during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5m0z_0gj00TOH00
    Chicago Cubs’ Nico Hoerner hits a one-run single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Chicago, Sunday, July 17, 2022. The Cubs won 3-2. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRWyb_0gj00TOH00
    Chicago Cubs’ Willson Contreras, left, scores on a single by Nico Hoerner as New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika applies a late tag during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, July 17, 2022. The Cubs won 3-2. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NBREw_0gj00TOH00
    Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson, left, celebrates with Nico Hoerner after the Cubs defeated the New York Mets in a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yBfHj_0gj00TOH00
    Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson celebrates after the Cubs defeated the New York Mets in a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Daughter fatally slashed mom in head inside Bronx home: sources

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx family has been torn apart after a woman was found dead in her Bronx home, and police sources say her daughter is the murder suspect. A different family member made the horrific discovery on Friday when they went to check on Silma Garcia, 66, at her Park Avenue home after not hearing from her for several days, police said on Saturday. They found Garcia lying face-down with two slashes to her forehead shortly before 6:45 p.m. and called 911, according to the NYPD.
BRONX, NY
Fox News

Details around death of Blue Jays coach's daughter revealed: 'Terrible accident'

Julia Budzinski, the 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski, was remembered in a vigil as more details were revealed about her death. Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Paige Pearson said Monday the teen was one of two girls who fell off a tube being pulled by a boat on the James River in Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

Chris Sale has brutal quote about his latest injury

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale has been plagued by injury all season, with the latest coming in Sunday’s loss to the New York Yankees. Sale confirmed after the game that he suffered a fractured pinky finger after being struck by a line drive in Sunday’s defeat. The injury occurred in what was only Sale’s second start off the injured list after missing the first three months of the season with a stress fracture in his rib cage.
BOSTON, MA
Page Six

Yankees star David Cone and Taja Abitbol separate: ‘It’s complicated’

Former Yankees pitcher David Cone and his longtime love, Taja Abitbol, have struck out on their romance, Page Six has learned. Abitbol confirmed to us exclusively Monday morning that her and Cone’s romance has become “complicated,” as she’s been living in Florida with their 10-year-old son, Sammy, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic while the athlete resides in New York. “We don’t know [what we are]. It’s rough with the travel situation. He’s always on the road. During baseball season it’s hard for us, and sometimes in the off-season it’s not hard for us,” she explains. “It’s complicated.” A source tells us...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Nico Hoerner
Person
Tommy Hunter
Person
Rowan Wick
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Seiya Suzuki
PIX11

Alleged gang member fatally shot in the head in Harlem: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An alleged gang member was fatally shot in the head in Harlem Sunday night, police said. Sean Tinsley, 34, was found with a gunshot wound to his head in front of the King Towers Houses on West 115th Street and Lenox Avenue at around 11 p.m., police said. EMS took the victim to the hospital, where he died.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Juan Soto next team odds: Yankees given a 40% chance to land Soto

Juan Soto turned down a $440 million contract with the Washington Nationals. Now, he will likely be traded. Here's a look at the Juan Soto Next Team odds. After the 2018 season, the Washington Nationals lost their superstar, Bryce Harper to free agency. They would win the World Series the following year but now just a few years later find themselves in a pinch as Juan Soto, their current star, rejected a $440 million contract extension.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbi#The Chicago Cubs#The New York Mets
PIX11

Bronx shootings: Mom, daughter shot in convenience store; woman walking dog shot nearby

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two women and a teenage girl were shot in separate incidents just minutes apart in the Bronx on Sunday night, police said. All three victims likely were unintended targets, officials said. In the first shooting, a 22-year-old woman was shot in the leg as she walked her dog near Bristow and Jennings streets around 8:45 p.m. She saw a white car going north on Jennings Street from which the bullet may have come. The woman was not likely to die, police said.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Floodwaters trap cars in NY, NJ after storms

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Stormy weather spelled trouble for travelers across New York and New Jersey on Monday: rain poured into subway stations, floodwaters trapped cars and a van fell into a sinkhole. In all, around 1.85 inches of rain fell in Central Park. Even more fell elsewhere: Teterboro saw 2.7 inches and White Plains […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

New York Mets Lose Outfield Depth as Gold Glover Elects Free Agency

The Ender Inciarte era was short lived in Queens. According to MLB's transactions page, Inciarte has elected free agency, as opposed to accepting a minor league assignment, which would have saw him return to Triple A Syracuse. After signing a minor league deal with the Mets on June 20, Inciarte...
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
PIX11

Four teens shot in Newark, one critically injured, officials say

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — Four teenagers were shot in Newark on Sunday night, officials said. One victim, 15, was critically injured by a gunshot to the shoulder, authorities said. Two 14-year-old victims were grazed and a 17-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back. Firefighters came and washed blood from the street. Police responded […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

‘Breaking Bad’ actor hit by line drive at All-Star celeb softball

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryan Cranston was hoping to get a hit in the All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Dodger Stadium. Instead, the “Breaking Bad” actor got hit. Cranston was struck in the right shoulder by a line drive off the bat of Grammy Award winner Anthony Ramos as they took batting practice in side-by-side makeshift cages outside the ballpark Saturday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PIX11

PIX11

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy