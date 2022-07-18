ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, IN

Fire at business in Winchester, Indiana wasn’t the first, previous owner says

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
WINCHESTER — A fire in Winchester, Indiana Saturday night damaged a business and several other buildings nearby.

A previous owner of the building said that this isn’t the first fire that’s happened there and she’s worried for its future.

Both current and former owners of the building, located at 101 South Main Street, were there Sunday to take in the damage the fire had caused.

Ronda Stanley, the former owner of the building, said her restaurant “Round the Corner” used to be there.

Stanley owned the building for more than a decade, then sold it in 2016 to the current owner.

While she owned the building, Stanley said there were a couple of accidental fires.

With another fire happening Saturday, she’s worried some of the building may have sustained too much damage to repair.

“When I got the call last night it still hurt a lot because this was my life for so many years. I wanted to tell her goodbye,” Stanley said.

Winchester Fire Department also said a firefighter was treated for heat-related symptoms from the fire.

The current owner declined to talk on camera to News Center 7, but said she used the building as a space to hold events. She is unsure how she will be able to move forward after the damage caused by the fire.

The fire still remains under investigation.

Fire in Winchester, Indiana Photo Courtesy: Terry White/ DJI Aerial Photography

