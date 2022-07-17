ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Broken A/C system requires Portsmouth to close City Hall for second time this month

13newsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe needed repairs were described...

www.13newsnow.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Multiple Residential Complexes In Newport News Hoping To Expand

NEWPORT NEWS-When the Newport News Planning Commission next meets, it will consider several proposals with regards to potential expansions of four residential developments in the city. Public hearings are scheduled for Wednesday, July 20, during the next Planning Commission meeting. Members of the commission are set to hear several requests...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTKR News 3

Portsmouth DMV closing temporarily for renovation July 23

PORTSMOUTH V.a – The Portsmouth DMV Customer Service Center (CSC) will close temporarily for an interior renovation Saturday July 23, 2022. During the process of the renovation, customers have access to many alternative, convenient service options to conduct business with DMV. Renovations to the Portsmouth CSC include a new...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, VA
Government
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WAVY News 10

National Night Out local events | 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The time has come to celebrate National Night Out across Hampton Roads and local first-responders are getting ready to welcome neighbors for a fun evening!. National Night Out is a nationwide event that heightens crime and drug prevention awareness, generates support for local anti-crime...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

I-64 overnight slow rolls at S. Mallory

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project (HRBT) construction crews will be out conducting roadway maintenance on I-64 East at the S. Mallory Street off-ramp on Wednesday, July 20 from 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. The crews are scheduled to install ITS conduit for traffic cameras.
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#A C#Urban Construction
WAVY News 10

Tips for Quitting a Job

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison joins HRS with part two of her series “What to do Before, During, or After you Say “I Quit”. Looking for a job or to list a job opening? Go to wavy.com/jobs.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
13newsnow.com

Survey results show 'concern for the all-volunteer force'

NORFOLK, Va. — Fewer military, veterans and spouses are likely to recommend military service than they were a few years ago. According to a new survey of more than 8,600 participants by the Military Family Advisory Network, the percentage of respondents who said they would recommend military life dropped from 74.5% in 2019 to 62.9% in 2021.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Reck on the Road: Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Back in the 1800’s, African Americans served in the U.S. Army Calvary unit called the Buffalo Soldiers. Today their memory is alive and well across the country, but the Buffalo Soldiers of today ride iron horses. You may have seen a few extra bikes in town last week for the annual Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club national convention.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy