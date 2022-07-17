Broken A/C system requires Portsmouth to close City Hall for second time this month

NEWPORT NEWS-When the Newport News Planning Commission next meets, it will consider several proposals with regards to potential expansions of four residential developments in the city. Public hearings are scheduled for Wednesday, July 20, during the next Planning Commission meeting. Members of the commission are set to hear several requests...
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Motion approved. This decision resulted in the sound of boos from people against a proposed construction plan in Suffolk and the increased traffic that would go with it. Now, the plan will go to Suffolk City Council. The plan involves developing a plot of land near Nansemond-Suffolk Academy. It would create […]
PORTSMOUTH V.a – The Portsmouth DMV Customer Service Center (CSC) will close temporarily for an interior renovation Saturday July 23, 2022. During the process of the renovation, customers have access to many alternative, convenient service options to conduct business with DMV. Renovations to the Portsmouth CSC include a new...
NORFOLK, Va. - An elevator repair issue at government-run apartments in Norfolk is forcing residents, some of whom are disabled and elderly, out of their homes. Residents of the Partrea Apartments told News 3 that they're frustrated and feel like they've been pushed aside. The elevator in Building A of...
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The time has come to celebrate National Night Out across Hampton Roads and local first-responders are getting ready to welcome neighbors for a fun evening!. National Night Out is a nationwide event that heightens crime and drug prevention awareness, generates support for local anti-crime...
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project (HRBT) construction crews will be out conducting roadway maintenance on I-64 East at the S. Mallory Street off-ramp on Wednesday, July 20 from 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. The crews are scheduled to install ITS conduit for traffic cameras.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Utilities is warning customers about a possible utility scam call. Some customers have reported receiving calls from someone saying they are eligible for a rebate from the department due to longer billing periods. Virginia Beach Public Utilities wants...
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is the forecast from 13News Now at 4 on July 19. With hot temperatures hovering over Hampton Roads this week, staying cool inside won't be a bad idea. And luckily, the seven cities will have places for people to stay safe and healthy.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison joins HRS with part two of her series “What to do Before, During, or After you Say “I Quit”. Looking for a job or to list a job opening? Go to wavy.com/jobs.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man who's currently locked up in the Virginia Beach City Jail is nearly done painting a beautiful masterpiece on the jail's beige walls. News 3 got a first-hand look at a new mural that’s highlighting the special aspects of Virginia Beach. The word...
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake residents say they are trying to keep up with the changes in the city's recycling rules. "At first it was fine, but then it got sort of cumbersome," said Barrie Messinger, who was dropping off cardboard Monday afternoon. "It was the back-and-forth that was kind...
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginians can now skip the trip to their doctor by getting an oral COVID-19 treatment. This July, the Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization allowing state-registered pharmacists to prescribe the antiviral treatment Paxlovid to individuals who test positive for the virus. The...
NORFOLK, Va. — Fewer military, veterans and spouses are likely to recommend military service than they were a few years ago. According to a new survey of more than 8,600 participants by the Military Family Advisory Network, the percentage of respondents who said they would recommend military life dropped from 74.5% in 2019 to 62.9% in 2021.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Back in the 1800’s, African Americans served in the U.S. Army Calvary unit called the Buffalo Soldiers. Today their memory is alive and well across the country, but the Buffalo Soldiers of today ride iron horses. You may have seen a few extra bikes in town last week for the annual Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club national convention.
