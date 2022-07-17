ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police searching for shooter who opened fire on sleeping Ga. mother, 10-year-old

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02SOEO_0gizyFEF00
(kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police in LaGrange are searching for a shooter they say opened fire on a home with a sleeping mother and daughter inside.

Officers say they were called to a home on East Cannon Road just after 2:15 a.m. on Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The homeowner told police that she and her 10-year-old daughter were asleep in the house when gunfire rang out, waking them up. They ultimately realized that shots were being fired into their home.

Investigators searched the area and found several bullet casings and other projectiles.

Luckily, no one was injured in the shooting.

Police are still working to learn what led up to the shooting and identify any suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man shot in the chest with a crossbow, Atlanta police say Police say a man got out of a gold minivan with a crossbow and shot the victim.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 17

J & J Brown
2d ago

The fact that someone isn't doing there jobs.The police arrest the judges slap them on the wrist and they are back out on the streets

Reply
12
BooestBooest
2d ago

A very similar situation happened in Albany GA a year ago unfortunately a little boy was killed. To my knowledge noone has been charged and noone has a clue who could have committed the crime. At least noone is admitting knowing. Very sad situation.

Reply(2)
3
Cherri Ashton
2d ago

What's wrong with people? Thank God no one was injured!

Reply(1)
8
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Woman dies after being falsely imprisoned, shot in Clayton County; suspect in custody

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Clayton County police say a woman who was being held against her will was found tied up and shot to death at a home. Police said they were called to reports of a person shot on the 5500 block of Riverdale Road in College Park early in the morning on July 5. Police found a woman with her hands and feet tied together in a bedroom suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Children in the line of fire as bullets spray LaGrange townhome

LAGRANGE, Ga. - Children were home when more than a dozen bullets flew through a LaGrange townhome and police are trying to find the person behind the chaos. "There are a lot of kids in the area. Anybody could've been hurt," Concetta Grissom said while standing across from a black and white door sign. It reads "Happy Place."
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Lanett police asking for public’s help in identifying burglary suspect

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department is investigating a residential burglary and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Lanett investigators released photos and video of a suspect involved in a burglary. Investigators say that during the morning of July 15, an unidentified male made unlawful entry into a residence.
LANETT, AL
The Citizen Online

Teen, 17, charged with assaulting father for refusing use of vehicle

In a south Fayette case, deputies arrested 17-year-old Braedon L. Souder after an incident involving his father. Souder was charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespassing, jail records said. Babb said deputies were dispatched to the residence on July 17 on a domestic call involving a father and son. While...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police: Missing woman has been located

UPDATE – According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, Thelma Hunter has been located in good health. ORIGINAL: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Thelma Hunter. According to police, Hunter, age 83, went missing from the 3000 block […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Montgomery man in custody after fatal Tuskegee shooting

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is in custody after a fatal shooting in Tuskegee Sunday. According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, officers were called to the 2900 block of Foster Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Torey Robinson Sr. dead.
TUSKEGEE, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
167K+
Followers
117K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy