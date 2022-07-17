ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higginsville, MO

Jeanne M. Dickerson-Crabtree

By Savannah Reinke
KMZU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeanne M. Dickerson-Crabtree, 71, of Higginsville, Missouri reunited with her Heavenly Father on July 16, 2022. Jeanne was born on August 20, 1950 in Traverse City, Michigan. She was raised in Michigan and attended Lapeer High School. In 1998, she met the love of her life, John S. Crabtree....

www.kmzu.com

KMZU

Donna Dianne Richardson

Donna Dianne Richardson - age 78 of Kansas City Northland, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 17, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Monday, July 25, 2022, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty, MO. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the services at Glenridge Cemetery, Liberty, MO. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo (660) 354-2214. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Donald Gene Friesz

Donald Gene Friesz, 80, of Keytesville, MO, died Monday, July 18, 2022 at his home. Donald was born September 8, 1941 in Chariton County, MO, the son of George A. and Nettie (Weiseman) Friesz. He married Treva Illene Arp on January 6, 1972 in Miami, Oklahoma. Donald was a graduate...
KEYTESVILLE, MO
KMZU

Donald Leroy Cole

Donald Leroy Cole, 77, of Mayview, Missouri passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was born Saturday, May 5, 1945 in Higginsville, Missouri, to the late Albert Cole and the late Betty (Gulley) Cole. He was a graduate of Mayview High School - class of 1964. After high school he joined the United States Army Reserves. He learned to operate heavy machinery in the Army which led to 34 years working for MoDot and owning his own excavating business for 40 plus years. Don also served his community by working as a Deputy for the Lafayette Country Sherriff’s Department.
MAYVIEW, MO
KMZU

Additional defendants named in federal trafficking case

KANSAS CITY, MO - A superseding indictment replaces a previous federal indictment by a grand jury concerning distribution of large amounts of methamphetamine in Missouri. In the replacement document, 15 additional defendants are named along with three originally in the first indictment. Among these, Cole Camp resident, Charles Mierisch, and Kenneth Cole of Independence are accused in 18 counts related to drug trafficking, and distribution of methamphetamine. Meirisch is also charged with intent to distribute in the presence of a minor.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Clinton teen accused in Artesian Park homicides

CLINTON, Mo. – A Clinton teen is charged with murder after police find two men shot at a local park. On Monday, 19-year-old Airic Norman Brauer was charged in a Henry County court with second degree murder and armed criminal action after an investigation into the deaths of two men found with multiple gunshot wounds at Artesian Park over the weekend.
CLINTON, MO
KMZU

City of Glasgow receives $24,000 water system grant

GLASGOW – The City of Glasgow is one of three communities that will receive a grant to go toward drinking water system improvements from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The city will get $24,000 to help cover engineering costs for evaluating system improvements needed to provide reliable service...
GLASGOW, MO
KMZU

Pettis County Commission to meet Tuesday

SEDALIA, Mo. – The Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Tuesday morning. The tentative agenda indicates guest Carol Martin to discuss Recovery Lighthouse with the commission. An annual meeting with Central Missouri Electric Cooperative is hosted in the Commission Chambers. The meeting is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Ray County Commission meet Wednesday

RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets in regular session Wednesday morning. A tentative agenda indicates the commission will attend a Webex with Amanda Burke concerning the Morton Bridge Project. Commissioners are to sign a request letter to MoDOT for the Henrietta Bridge to put back into inventory.
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Ray County Commission meets in regular session

RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets in regular session Tuesday morning. New businesses on the agenda includes the commission to issue a court order for claiming a Standard Allowance for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds. Payables to be approved. A thank you letter to Stanley Thompson for serving on the Ray County Library Board and a reappointment letter to Sandy Burns for serving another four-year term on the library board to be signed. Commissioner King is to sign the April and May Diesel Fuel Refund form.
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Phone scam targeting Clay County residents

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. – A new phone scam is targeting Clay County residents, according to the newest scam alert issued by the sheriff’s department. The new scam involves a caller claiming to be from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, with at least one scammer identifying himself as “Sergeant Kenneth Wayne.” A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office confirms the name is not a person working in the department. The scammer will claim the victim is an expert witness who missed a subpoena to testify in a court case. Therefore, a warrant has been issued for the victim’s arrest, but can be resolved by payment via gift cards.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Homicide victim is identified

Kansas City, Mo. – A homicide victim found over the weekend has been identified by investigators. According to a spokesperson with the department, officers were dispatched Saturday morning to the 8200 block of Blue Ridge Rd. regarding an injury incident. Once on scene, they discovered a male victim, identified today as 34-year-old Marvin Yancy, slumped over the driver’s seat with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Sweet Springs man seriously injured in single-vehicle accident

SALINE COUNTY – A Sweet Springs man is receiving treatment after he was injured in an accident in Saline County this afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Steven R. Vickrey, 64, traveled off the south side of MO 20, struck a private driveway, became airborne and overturned.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Two accused of meth possession post bond

TIPTON, MO - Two residents posted surety bond Monday after arrest last week on suspicion of methamphetamine possession. Moniteau County Sheriff says investigation during a traffic stop in Tipton for speeding showed the occupants, Kendall Stark, and Kyra Hankey, were on supervised probation or parole for drug offenses. A search of the vehicle led to recovery of methamphetamine.
TIPTON, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri man, woman die in crash on rural highway

HOWARD COUNTY, Mo. — A wreck along a rural Missouri highway claimed the lives of a Boonville man and woman. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. Tuesday along Highway 124, just west of County Road 409, in Howard County. State authorities...
KMZU

Investigation of death of man who died in Excelsior Springs police custody complete

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS – A methamphetamine overdose is the determined cause of death of an inmate who died in the custody of the Excelsior Springs Police Department in May. Benjamin E. Chase, 21, was arrested and placed on a 48-hour hold at the jail on May 7 following a foot pursuit where he allegedly refused to comply with and charged at officers. A taser was deployed to help restrain Chase. Throughout the night ESPD staff reportedly checked on Chase and fed him with no issues until he was found unresponsive in his cell around 3 p.m. the next day.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
KMZU

Suspect detained in Clinton for double homicide, investigation ongoing

CLINTON, Mo. – A suspect is detained regarding two deceased men found near a Clinton park. A release from the Clinton Police Department indicates the incident occurred approximately 10:30 p.m. last night around Artesian Park near the Rogers Street entrance. An officer with the department located multiple vehicles in a gravel parking lot. Upon investigation, two Clinton residents, Mason Roskop and Mitchell Andrew Raines, were found deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.
CLINTON, MO

