Jeanne M. Dickerson-Crabtree

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. – A new phone scam is targeting Clay County residents, according to the newest scam alert issued by the sheriff’s department. The new scam involves a caller claiming to be from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, with at least one scammer identifying himself as “Sergeant Kenneth Wayne.” A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office confirms the name is not a person working in the department. The scammer will claim the victim is an expert witness who missed a subpoena to testify in a court case. Therefore, a warrant has been issued for the victim’s arrest, but can be resolved by payment via gift cards.

CLAY COUNTY, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO