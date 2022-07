Four people are dead after two single-engine planes crashed into each other at the North Las Vegas Airport on Sunday, according to law enforcement officials. A Piper PA-46 collided with a Cessna 172 as it was preparing to land around noon, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The Piper crashed into a field, while the Cessna went into a water retention pond.

