Suspect detained on suspicion of vehicular assault in Valencia

On Sunday, July 17, 2022, at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers with the Oxnard Police Department and emergency personnel responded to a call for service regarding a hit and run collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian that occurred on Rose Avenue at Tiesa Lane. The pedestrian sustained critical injuries and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the collision. He was a 58-year-old male of Santa Barbara. After the collision the driver fled the scene. The allege driver was later contacted by an officer away from the area of the collision. The driver was identified as Luis Armando Ayala, a 20-year-old Oxnard resident.

OXNARD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO