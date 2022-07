Kenner Police Narcotics teams developed information that led to the arrest of Eric James for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine. Detectives then executed a search warrant at his residence in the 2700 block of Jasper Street, Kenner and seized oxycodone and marijuana. Detectives also located a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun reported as stolen by the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office. Eric James is a convicted felon and at the time of his arrest was on Parole until 2040. Eric James criminal history includes weapons violations, multiple narcotic law violations and domestic violence.

KENNER, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO