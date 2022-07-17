ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

SWAT vehicles, police cruisers on display at BMW of North Haven event

By Kathryn Hauser
 2 days ago

NORTH HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — It wasn’t just BMW cars at the dealership today in North Haven. SWAT vehicles and police cruisers were also on display.

That’s because of the first-ever “North Haven Cars and Coffee” event. Hundreds of people came out to view 500 different kinds of vehicles, and enjoy some locally-brewed coffee and live music. The event benefitted the North Haven Police Department’s K-9 Unit.

“Just the fact that we get to get out and into the community, and connect with people, and have first interactions with the community because we’re not successful without interacting with the community,” said Lt. Matt Falcon of the North Haven PD.

The event served as a successful means for the town to make connections with the car community.

“They bring some SWAT vehicles, community gets to come and meet the police officers, and we got to showcase some really cool cars, bring the car community in together,” said Jake Mauro, vice president of BMW of North Haven.

There are two K-9s on the force right now, and they were also at the event to meet the public.

