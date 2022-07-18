ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

How to avoid a gator attack. Here are tips to prepare for alligator encounters

By Rebecca San Juan
Miami Herald
 1 day ago
A stroll around a country club in Sarasota County ended in an alligator attack — and death — over the weekend in Florida, adding to the number of gator assaults this year.

A woman died after falling into one of the ponds Friday night at Boca Royale Golf and Country Club, as reported by CBS News. Two alligators were found beside her body. They were later removed from the pond, according to the Englewood Sun.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Doug Johnson on Monday identified the victim as Rose Wiegand, 80. She lived in one of the single-family homes that was part of the Boca Royale community.

Wiegand “was pulling weeds from the water side of a retaining wall before falling into the water,” Johnson said via email. A caller who saw Wiegand fall into the water called 911 at 7:47 p.m. Friday and “then entered the water and swam to her location, but was unable to locate the victim as the alligators had pulled her beneath the water,” Johnson said.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has taken over the investigation into the fatality.

The incident follows another similar attack recorded earlier this year. In May, an alligator killed a man at Largo’s John S. Taylor Park, 20 miles west of Tampa.

Alligator attacks are uncommon, given that over a million of these reptiles populate the state, Ron Magill, communications director at Zoo Miami, told the Miami Herald.

He said, “The issue is, when an attack does happen, it is such a sensationalized event that people pay attention to it. You are much more likely to be attacked by a dog or another domestic animal than by an alligator.”

The number of attacks may increase with more development infringing upon alligators’ habitats, Magill said, but humans and these reptiles can learn how to coexist.

Magill and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission provided tips on how to avoid and confront alligator attacks. Here are recommendations:

▪ Avoid proximity to any body of water, since alligators, especially males, are known to travel from one body of water to another, including those located on golf courses and in residential communities.

▪ Swim during the day in lakes and ponds and avoid going beyond posted swimming areas. Remember, alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.

▪ Keep Fluffy on a tight leash when walking close to alligator-infested waters. Dogs are susceptible to alligator attacks, since they look like the prey the reptiles often hunt. People have often been injured or hurt while defending their pets.

▪ Mind your distance and forget taking photos and selfies with wildlife. Magill said, “Social media has driven such bad behavior. So many accidents occur by people trying to take pictures to get more likes. People are going to end up in the hospitals and an animal that was trying to defend its habitat will be euthanized.”

▪ Fight back if attacked by a gator. Poke them in the eyes, hit, kick and yell. These tactics often scare away the predators.

“Fight. Fight. Fight. Punch on the snout and eyes,” Magill said. “That’s the most sensitive area. Punch as hard as you can. If you can stick your thumb in their eyes, that’s going to give you your best chance.

“Alligators are not the most intelligent animals. If they feel the battle is not worth the effort, they’re going to let go.”

Want more tips? Check out an extended cheat sheet from the Herald here.

Comments / 27

Katherine Flagler Fultz
2d ago

Stay away from the lakes just be cautious there’s so much over buildings in overpopulation there’s nowhere for animals to go I am a native Floridian stay away from our lakes it’s not their fault they were here first respect it

Reply(4)
11
AP_001125.e49d7683c265470e90b2ca4113f5b2ca.1500
2d ago

I’mAvoid there habitat. It’s not the gators fault! That’s their domain! It is tragic and very saddening but you do have to respect the animals territory.

Reply
6
Winnifred Linney
1d ago

P.S. WHY are the GATORS being KILLED because they are in THEIIR HABITAT waiting for FOOD! It is in THEIR NATURE! It is PEOPLE who need PUNISHMENT (of which they are deserving in NOT respecting the habitat of the alligators, here in the South!

Reply
3
