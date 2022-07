KINGSPORT — A Kingsport financial advisor recently earned the Soar to Success Award from the financial services firm Edward Jones. Stacey L. Roberts of Kingsport earned the award for outstanding performance in her first five years as a financial advisor, a release from Edward Jones said. According to the firm, she was one of 914 financial advisors firm-wide to receive the award.

