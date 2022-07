According to the AP's Steve Reed, former Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges faces up to 11 years and eight months in prison if convicted of charges against him. The Hornets are owned by Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, and the team has made statements following his arrest, and following the charges being filed by the Los Angeles District Attorney's office. The Hornets lost in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks this past season.

