ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bosox ace Sale broken left pinkie by liner, return uncertain

By LARRY FLEISHER
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMz7r_0gizvkvv00
Red Sox Yankees Baseball Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale walks off the mound after a hand injury during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) (Julia Nikhinson)

NEW YORK — (AP) — A fast glance at his finger told Red Sox lefty Chris Sale, sadly, all he needed to know.

Broken pinkie on his pitching hand, damaged by a line drive. Another setback in an injury-plagued year for the Boston ace, his future for the rest of the season uncertain.

Sale screamed out in pain Sunday after being struck by Aaron Hicks' 106.7-mph liner with two outs in the first inning at Yankee Stadium. The ball deflected into right field for an RBI single that gave New York a 3-0 lead.

“One look at this finger, I knew (it was broken) immediately,” Sale said. “That feeling of just that kind of cold water rushing through your body when something like that happens. I soon as I hit the ground, I looked down, the finger is gone.”

Sale immediately ran off the field, holding up his fractured finger. He was hurt on the final day of play before the All-Star break in a game Boston lost 13-2.

Boston manager Alex Cora didn't rule out a return for Sale this season. The seven-time All-Star was to see a hand specialist in Boston later Sunday or Monday.

The 33-year-old Sale was making his second start since returning from a fractured rib. He threw 78 pitches in five scoreless innings Tuesday at Tampa Bay, and tossed 24 pitches against the Yankees before being forced to leave.

“We really felt bad about it,” New York ace Gerrit Cole said. "It’s well documented how hard he works and what he’s had to overcome to put himself in this position.

“It’s a good thing he’s got the tenacity that he has to continue. He’s got all the high character qualities that you’re going to need to have to overcome something like this. It’s just so unfortunate that he didn’t even get a foothold before it happened,” he said.

During the Major League Baseball lockout, Sale broke a rib while working out on his own.

Sale, who is signed through 2024 in a five-year, $145 million deal, has thrown just 48 1/3 innings for the Red Sox since the end of the 2019 season.

Last season, he went 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA in nine starts in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Red Sox reliever Hirokazu Sawamura replaced Sale. Boston is 16 1/2 games behind the AL East-leading Yankees, who have the best record in the majors.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Could Red Sox selling at trade deadline lead Cora, Devers to walk?

If the Boston Red Sox continue to struggle coming out of the MLB All-Star break, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may decide it's best to trade a veteran player on an expiring contract ahead of the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline rather than acquiring talent to make a postseason push.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Gerrit Cole vs. Chris Sale

I’m quite tired of red baseball teams, with this being the Yankees’ 10th consecutive game against a club named after the primary color. That streak will end today, and so will the unofficial first half of the season (technically, Game No. 81 passed by on July 5th), The Yankees will take on the Red Sox in the final game before the All-Star break, and the rubber match of this series.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees complete offensive masterclass against Boston to win series

After posting 14 runs against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, the New York Yankees followed up their offensive masterclass with another stellar performance. On Sunday afternoon, the Yankees recorded 13 runs, winning 13–2. Unfortunately for Boston, starting pitcher Chris Sale suffered a broken pinky finger on a line-drive...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox LHP Chris Sale has finger surgery, could return this season

Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale underwent surgery on his broken left pinkie finger on Monday, with multiple reports saying that the seven-time All-Star could return before the end of this season. Per the team's announcement, Sale "underwent an open reduction and internal fixation of a left fifth finger proximal...
BOSTON, MA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
76K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy