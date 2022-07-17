Found – Husky dog

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A nationwide issue has made it’s way to the Tri-State, a shortage of veterinarians. Dr. Mitsi Bennett who runs a mobile veterinary clinic said on Tuesday that vets often don’t have anyone to cover their shifts. “When they have Sundays off, they have Sundays...
Two of my favorite childhood memories revolve around baked goods. And I'm not talking about anything my mother made; while she was wonderful at any number of things, baking--and she'd be the first to admit it--was not among them. The story's the same for the rest of our immediate family.
Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more. Montgomery County Animal Care and...
Another Kentucky fair will be hosting a Mullet Contest this year with a cash prize for the best mullet. I don't know how it happened, but over the past couple of years, the mullet has made a comeback. So many men are proudly displaying the “business in the front, party in the back” look. You have not only country artists, but athletes, social media influencers, and of course the working man all showing off the "Kentucky Waterfall" in 2022.
The event will feature a 5K Run, a human foosball tournament, concessions, inflatables, guest speakers, and a concert. Brother Harrell Riley of HR Ministries says both the 5K and foosball tournament have a $25 entry fee, including a Summer Slam t-shirt. The proceeds will go to the Christmas Shoebox ministry.
People brought in about 100 dogs and cats to a low-cost vaccine clinic Saturday at the McCracken County Humane Society. Local 6 met people and pets from across west Kentucky who drove in for the event. Cars lined up in front of the shelter in a long line. Volunteers and...
Monique is our Pet of the Week from It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue. MO is 8 years young and unfortunately, she was surrendered when her lifetime human went to live in a nursing home. She is a sweetheart once she has time to warm up so whoever gets lucky...
Patricia Ann Elliott, 78, of Murray, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Ms. Elliott was born on August 12, 1943 in Owensboro, KY to the late Howard and Carrie Beatrice Perkins Williamson. Patricia was a OTR truck driver. She will be dearly missed. She...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro officials are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Fairview Drive extension on Wednesday. The 2,600-feet extension spans from the backside of the Downs Subdivision to the intersection of Kentucky 603 and Hayden. Officials say it will serve as the primary access to the new Daviess...
You can get a taste of Caribbean cuisine in Henderson!. It's always cool to hear of restaurants serving up unique cuisine coming to the area. Caribbean cuisine is something that we definitely don't have a ton of around this area, so I'm excited to see a new restaurant serving it up!
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Rescue crews were called a water rescue Sunday. Henderson County Dispatchers say the call came in around 1:45 p.m. They say a car went too far into some water behind the Sinclair gas station near the Twin Bridges. Crews worked for nearly an hour to get...
A memorial service will be held at a later date for 61-year-old Jeff Helton of Princeton. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Three sons – Gavin Helton, Princeton; Brandon Johnson, Ringo, Georgia; and Steven (Shelby) Cearlock, Hillsboro, Ill. Three brothers – John Helton, Princeton; Dennis Helton,...
The Barkley Lake Water District has issued a boil water advisory for approximately 30 homes in the Montgomery area of Trigg County. Barkley Later Water Superintendent John Herring says the advisory impacts customers in Montgomery area. The advisory includes customers from Montgomery south from the intersection of old Hopkinsville road to 314 south Montgomery. The advisory includes Deer Track Estates.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police is currently working a fatal accident on I-65 northbound in Butler County near mile marker 19. Traffic is currently being diverted to US231 at Exit 7. We will continue to update this story as it is currently developing.
Funeral services for 65-year-old Lillian Elizabeth Nesbitt Green of Trenton will be Saturday, July 30, at noon at Gamble Funeral Home in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Saturday morning at 10am at the funeral home.
A few lucky car shoppers will pay only $88 for a used car this weekend during a special event at Toyota of Hopkinsville. During the used car “Price Crusher” sales event, all used vehicles will be displayed in a secured area at Toyota of Hopkinsville, 4395 Fort Campbell Road.
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be resurfacing US 431 in Muhlenberg County Tuesday morning. That’s from South Ladshaw Road to the McLean County line. It’s about a three-mile stretch. Flaggers will be directing traffic. The work zone is expected to be in place through the fall.
The Tri-R-Tips BBQ Food Truck has served up delicious BBQ at churches, different neighborhoods, local businesses, and various non-profits. The Rose family just announced they'll be leaving town. Here's why. It's hard to believe the Tri-R-Tips BBQ Food Truck rolled into Owensboro 6 years ago. They had just relocated from...
Comments / 0