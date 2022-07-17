ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson Springs, KY

Found – Husky dog

By khilton
wkdzradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVery friendly. Jumped in my window. Has on a...

www.wkdzradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Tri-State pet owners struggle to find appointments amid vet shortage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A nationwide issue has made it’s way to the Tri-State, a shortage of veterinarians. Dr. Mitsi Bennett who runs a mobile veterinary clinic said on Tuesday that vets often don’t have anyone to cover their shifts. “When they have Sundays off, they have Sundays...
EVANSVILLE, IN
clarksvillenow.com

Pets of the Week

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more. Montgomery County Animal Care and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
My 1053 WJLT

Another Local Kentucky Fair Hosting a Mullet Contest Open To Anyone

Another Kentucky fair will be hosting a Mullet Contest this year with a cash prize for the best mullet. I don't know how it happened, but over the past couple of years, the mullet has made a comeback. So many men are proudly displaying the “business in the front, party in the back” look. You have not only country artists, but athletes, social media influencers, and of course the working man all showing off the "Kentucky Waterfall" in 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cerulean, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Dawson Springs, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
Dawson Springs, KY
Pets & Animals
City
Dawson Springs, KY
wkdzradio.com

14th Annual Summer Slam Returns Saturday

The event will feature a 5K Run, a human foosball tournament, concessions, inflatables, guest speakers, and a concert. Brother Harrell Riley of HR Ministries says both the 5K and foosball tournament have a $25 entry fee, including a Summer Slam t-shirt. The proceeds will go to the Christmas Shoebox ministry.
PRINCETON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Huskies
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, July 19, 2022

Patricia Ann Elliott, 78, of Murray, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Ms. Elliott was born on August 12, 1943 in Owensboro, KY to the late Howard and Carrie Beatrice Perkins Williamson. Patricia was a OTR truck driver. She will be dearly missed. She...
MURRAY, KY
14news.com

Ribbon-Cutting ceremony set for Fairview Dr. extension in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro officials are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Fairview Drive extension on Wednesday. The 2,600-feet extension spans from the backside of the Downs Subdivision to the intersection of Kentucky 603 and Hayden. Officials say it will serve as the primary access to the new Daviess...
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

New Caribbean Restaurant Opens in Henderson Kentucky

You can get a taste of Caribbean cuisine in Henderson!. It's always cool to hear of restaurants serving up unique cuisine coming to the area. Caribbean cuisine is something that we definitely don't have a ton of around this area, so I'm excited to see a new restaurant serving it up!
HENDERSON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
14news.com

Crews in Evansville and Henderson called to water rescue

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Rescue crews were called a water rescue Sunday. Henderson County Dispatchers say the call came in around 1:45 p.m. They say a car went too far into some water behind the Sinclair gas station near the Twin Bridges. Crews worked for nearly an hour to get...
HENDERSON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Jeff Helton, 61 of Princeton

A memorial service will be held at a later date for 61-year-old Jeff Helton of Princeton. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Three sons – Gavin Helton, Princeton; Brandon Johnson, Ringo, Georgia; and Steven (Shelby) Cearlock, Hillsboro, Ill. Three brothers – John Helton, Princeton; Dennis Helton,...
PRINCETON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Barkley Lake Boil Advisory For Montgomery Area

The Barkley Lake Water District has issued a boil water advisory for approximately 30 homes in the Montgomery area of Trigg County. Barkley Later Water Superintendent John Herring says the advisory impacts customers in Montgomery area. The advisory includes customers from Montgomery south from the intersection of old Hopkinsville road to 314 south Montgomery. The advisory includes Deer Track Estates.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WBKO

KSP Working on a Fatal Accident on I-65 in Butler County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police is currently working a fatal accident on I-65 northbound in Butler County near mile marker 19. Traffic is currently being diverted to US231 at Exit 7. We will continue to update this story as it is currently developing.
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Lillian Green, 65 of Trenton

Funeral services for 65-year-old Lillian Elizabeth Nesbitt Green of Trenton will be Saturday, July 30, at noon at Gamble Funeral Home in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Saturday morning at 10am at the funeral home.
TRENTON, KY
14news.com

Crews resurfacing US 431 in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be resurfacing US 431 in Muhlenberg County Tuesday morning. That’s from South Ladshaw Road to the McLean County line. It’s about a three-mile stretch. Flaggers will be directing traffic. The work zone is expected to be in place through the fall.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Here’s Why Popular BBQ Food Truck is Leaving Owensboro, Kentucky

The Tri-R-Tips BBQ Food Truck has served up delicious BBQ at churches, different neighborhoods, local businesses, and various non-profits. The Rose family just announced they'll be leaving town. Here's why. It's hard to believe the Tri-R-Tips BBQ Food Truck rolled into Owensboro 6 years ago. They had just relocated from...
OWENSBORO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy