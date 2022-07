There must be something in the genes. The 2022 MLB Draft began on Sunday, and the top two picks were a couple of familiar names. Jackson Holliday, the son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, went No. 1 overall to the Baltimore Orioles. The pick after that, Druw Jones, the son of Andruw Jones, went No. 2 overall to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO