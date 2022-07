The tri-state region is expected to see a prolonged stretch of 90 degree days ; the region hasn’t seen anything like it in almost 10 years. New York City reached 90 degrees on Tuesday, but the humidity really comes in on Wednesday, causing the National Weather Service to issue heat advisories. Toward the latter part of the week, it is not out of the question that excessive heat warnings could be issued for inland areas as the feel-like temperatures climb past 105 degrees.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO