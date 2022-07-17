Country’s ‘last animatronic band’ is in Barboursville

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Billy Bob’s in Barboursville is now housing the very last animatronic band in the country, according to their team.

Billy Bob’s used to be Showbiz Pizza, and managers say they’re the only ones left standing out of pure luck.

“The creator of it doesn’t give licensing to anyone else, and we’ve been grandfathered in since 1989,” explained Billy Bob’s manager, Rex Donahue Jr.

He says with this being the only location in the country to have the animatronic band it draws in a crowd from all over.

“We’ve had people on spring break and this summer coming in here from all over the state – Michigan, Boston, DC, and of course all of the surrounding states,” Donahue said.

Many residents say they remember experiencing this as a kid, and now they’re excited to bring their kids for the games, prizes, and the band.

Employees of Billy Bob’s say the upkeep of the animals is not the easiest task, but it’s one they don’t take lightly.

“It’s actually very hard because after years of wear and tear I have to send most of them to a welder – they break almost constantly,” said Braylon Giles, the stage tech for Billy Bob’s. He continued by explaining, “There were 280 shows made, and now [they’re] the only one – right here in Barboursville. It’s incredible.”

