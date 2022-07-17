Bobby McCormack hosts Basketball Camp

ST. LOUIS — This week future area basketball stars came together to learn from longtime basketball coach Bobby McCormack.

The camp has been hosted for more than 30 years and features kids of all young ages with the goal of refining their fundamentals and honing their skills.

Fox 2 caught up with Coach McCormack and some of the young athletes at the camp this week.

