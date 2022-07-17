ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Bobby McCormack hosts Basketball Camp

By Martin Kilcoyne, Kevin Ryans
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23aKHD_0giztIU700

ST. LOUIS — This week future area basketball stars came together to learn from longtime basketball coach Bobby McCormack.

The camp has been hosted for more than 30 years and features kids of all young ages with the goal of refining their fundamentals and honing their skills.

Fox 2 caught up with Coach McCormack and some of the young athletes at the camp this week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Cardinals President on team’s upcoming second half of the season

History tells us the Cardinals will have a winning season. It’s a streak that started in 2008. But will it be a “special” season? Is there urgency this year, since it’s Albert’s and Yadi’s farewell. Can this Cardinals franchise that’s always good make that leap to being great. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne sits […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

DaGuys represents St. Louis on national stage

ST. LOUIS — If you’re looking for the perfect marriage between entertainment and basketball, look no future than DaGuys. Born and raised in St. Louis, Beau Bommarito and Blake Bommarito, along with family friend Tommy Moldthan and a team of other creatives, created a Youtube channel. The goal?
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Surge impress in big win over Queens

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Surge defeated the Detroit Queens 99-67 at Washington University Athletic Complex Saturday Night. The win marks three-straight victories for the team, including wins over the Flint Monarchs and Detroit Queens during that run. The Surge will continue their homestand next week, hosting the Wisconsin Glo on Saturday, July 23, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Cubs draft son of ex-Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The McGwire family is set to see the other side of things in one of baseball’s best rivalries. Mason McGwire, son of 12-time All-Star slugger Mark, was selected in the eighth round of baseball’s amateur draft by the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Mark...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Basketball
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Basketball
FOX 2

Pujols wins ‘Hamm Slamm’ at Home Run Derby

The above video is from the St. Louis Cardinals. LOS ANGELES – Albert Pujols received a much-deserved consolation prize at the 2022 Home Run Derby Monday night. St. Louis native, actor Jon Hamm, was at the event held at Dodger Stadium. He was down on the field before it got started talking with the players […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Camp#Louis#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX2Now

Soto wins Homerun Derby, Pujols makes it to semi-finals

Nationals slugger Juan Soto powered his way by Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez 19-18 in the final round of the 2022 Homerun Derby on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Soto becomes the second youngest Homerun Derby champion at 23 years old. The Cardinals Albert Pujols, the 42 year old veteran in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 2

Cardinals select pitcher Cooper Hjerpe in MLB draft first round

The St. Louis Cardinals chose left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe with their first-round 2022 MLB draft pick (No. 22 overall). Hjerpe was named the National Pitcher of the Year by three organizations, the College Baseball Foundation, Perfect Game, and the American Baseball Coaches Association. In 18 appearances in 2022, including 17 starts, Hjerpe finished 11-2 with a 2.53 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

TKO: Randi goes out how she came in ‘sassy and classy’

TKO has been known to salute family and friends. This time “The Kilcoyne Opinion” recognized a colleague who became a friend and now feels like family to Martin. It’s a fond farewell to Randi Naughton who is retiring from FOX 2 after 30 years at the station. Before she became John Pertzborn’s sidekick in the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
tncontentexchange.com

New KSDK show host comes from Notre Dame-land

The newest addition to the KSDK (Channel 5) roster comes to our fair burg from the Land of the Golden Dome. Mary Caltrider will take over July 25 as the new host of “Show Me St. Louis,” the station’s lifestyle show. Before this, she toiled at WBND...
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX 2

FOX 2

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy