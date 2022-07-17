ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Moorhead To Celebrate Major Underpass Project on Monday

By TJ Nelson
kvrr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — What started out as a multi-million dollar idea in 2017 is almost complete and Moorhead...

Moorhead railroad underpass to open to traffic on Friday

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – After decades of planning and five years of construction, the new underpass in Moorhead will open to traffic on Friday. We spoke to city officials and one business owner hoping for a return to normal in the area. The ribbon is cut on the new...
MOORHEAD, MN
Roberts Alley 'Downtown Postcard' mural set to change

(Fargo, ND) -- An iconic mural in downtown Fargo's Robert's Alley is slated to be replaced. The Fargo postcard in Robert's Alley, located behind Daily's Market and Robert's Commons Parking Garage, will be replaced with a refreshed design at the end of July. Since being installed in September of 2018, the mural has been featured in numerous publications and television shows and has become a favorite photo background for locals and visitors.
FARGO, ND
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Saturday I worked around the yard a bit and evidently I am not acclimated to the very hot & sticky air. Gosh it seemed hot! After having what seemed to be too much wind for a long time, a little breeze Saturday, would have felt nice though it is summer.
VALLEY CITY, ND
Hotel Donaldson in downtown Fargo to be revitalized by Blarney Stone

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The HoDo Restaurant on the first floor of the Hotel Donaldson in downtown Fargo has been closed since 2020, leaving the space unused and lifeless ever since. In March of this year, the owner of all three Blarney Stone Pubs in the area, Jim...
FARGO, ND
Otter Tail County department head wins statewide honor

PERHAM – Deb Sjostrom , director of human services for Otter Tail County, received a standing ovation during the County Board meeting on Tuesday, July 12. After being presented with the statewide 2022 Human Services Award, Sjostrom said she “was a little taken aback and surprised” to have received it.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
Changes on I-94 after deadly crash, Fefung security concerns, Robotic dogs at Minot air base..

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines:Construction zone changes are happening on I-94 in Moorhead following Friday's crash that left three people dead. The mayor of Grand Forks is commenting on security concerns over the proposed Fufeng project near the U.S. air force base. Robotic dogs are now being used to help ensure security at the Air Force base in Minot.
MOORHEAD, MN
Teens from Moorhead, Audubon hurt in serious Hwy 10 crash near Detroit Lakes

Two Moorhead teens suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and two Audubon teens were hurt in a two-car crash on Highway 10 near Detroit Lakes on Sunday, July 17. Gabriel Paul Spader and Benjamin Soloan Dickey, both 18 and from Moorhead, were taken to Sanford Health in Fargo with life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. A third person in the car, Hunter Thomas Morehouse, 18, of Moorhead, was not injured.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
‘We have no where else to park’: Frustrations growing over parking fines near Island Park

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some residents who live alongside 7th St. S. near Island Park in downtown Fargo are getting more and more frustrated after many of them are being ticketed for illegal parking. According to a woman that lives on that street, they have no where else to park due to a lack of available space in their apartment buildings and construction happening to another complex.
3 people killed in Moorhead crash with two semis identified

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Three members of a Twin Cities family killed when their SUV was crushed between two semitrailers on an interstate have been identified.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Robert and Linda Correll, both 65, of Ham Lake, and 89-year-old Shirley Gatke, of Blaine, were killed Friday afternoon on Interstate 94 in Moorhead, about 2 miles from the North Dakota border.Relatives say the Corrells were married for 44 years and Gatkze was Linda Correll's mother.The patrol said a semi driven by a 58-year-old Wells man was stopped in a construction zone, as was the SUV. A second semi struck the SUV from behind and pushed it into the rear of the first semi.The semi that failed to stop was operated by Penner International, based in Steinbach, Manitoba. Neither semi-driver was hurt.
MOORHEAD, MN
Multiple reported accidents within F-M metro

(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple agencies are responding to two reported crashes. Witnesses say the crashes happened in two places within the metro. One along I-94 near the North Dakota and Minnesota Border, and the other near the eastbound interchange of I-29 and I-94. Officials have not shared details at this...
FARGO, ND
Two Moorhead teens critically injured in Detroit Lakes collision

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (KFGO) – Two Moorhead 18-year-olds are hospitalized after a crash in Detroit Lakes shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The State Patrol says a hatchback was northbound on Long Lake Road it collided with a vehicle that was eastbound on Highway 10. The driver of the hatchback,...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Fargo clothing retailer set to close

(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo women's clothing retailer that has been a staple of the community for 40 years is closing. Owner Kristi Larkin has announced on social media that she is closing Laurie's at the end of August. Larkin says a closing sale and celebration of store memories will happen August 31st.
Four injured in Detroit Lakes collision

(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- Four people were injured after a crash in Becker County Sunday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says that 18-year-old Moorhead native Gabriel Spader was headed northbound on Long Lake Road in Detroit Lakes around 5:20 p.m. when he struck another car at the Highway 10 intersection, driven by 18-year-old Raini Evans. Spader, along with passenger 18-year-old Benjamin Dickey were taken to Sanford Fargo with life-threatening injuries. A second passenger in Spader's car wasn't hurt. Evans and her passenger, a 16-year-old girl, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Names Released In 3-Vehicle Fatal Crash on I-94 in Moorhead Friday

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota State Patrol releases the names of three people killed Friday afternoon in a construction zone crash on I-94 in Moorhead. The victims include 65-year-old Robert Correll and 63-year-old Linda Correll of Ham Lake, Minnesota and 89-year-old Shirley Gatzke of Blaine, Minnesota. All three were...
MOORHEAD, MN

