BOSTON (WHDH) - 28 people, including eight children, were displaced after a fire in Easton Boston was put out, leaving at least nine firefighters needing medical attention. “I got scared, my heart started racing,” said Julian Zapata, who lived next door. “I just ran upstairs to make sure everyone got out. You could feel the intensity- as soon as I opened door, I had to close it cause it was so intense. It was overwhelming.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO