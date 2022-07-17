Suspect wearing a cowboy outfit groped a woman in Queens: NYPD

QUEENS (PIX11)— A suspect donning brown boots, a beige cowboy hat, and holding a blue guitar allegedly groped a woman in Queens last month, police said Sunday.

The man disguised as a country singer grabbed a 30-year-old woman’s buttocks at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and 103rd Street on June 10 at around 2:10 p.m., police said.

The suspect fled the scene but the victim followed him to a building located at 100-19 40th Road. She used her cellphone to record the suspect going into the building and later coming out in different clothes, police said. The alleged groper had changed into a black shirt and blue jeans.

Police described the man sought in the incident as 20 years old, approximately 160 pounds, 5-foot-6, with a medium build, brown eyes, and short dark hair.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

