FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In the past 90 days, Fayetteville police have confiscated more than 2,500 grams of marijuana, at least 20 guns and more than $80,000 in cash. The police department said the confiscations and related arrests are due to tips that have come through CrimeStoppers along with the work of their officers.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO