Navigating eldercare can be confusing, but if there is memory loss it is even more difficult, stated a press release from GEM Adult Day Services. The community is invited to a free workshop on Wednesday, July 20 from 2-4 p.m. at the Baum Senior Center, located at 300 Mustian St. in Kill Devil Hills, to learn about services and supports to assist the journey of providing care for a loved one.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO