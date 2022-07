Athens-Clarke County Commissioners meet this evening at City Hall: an agenda-setting session gets underway at 6 o’clock. Commissioners are expected to extend for another month the Athens-Clarke County emergency order on coronavirus, the measure that allow for the reinstatement of a county mask mandate for local government facilities and for businesses that opt-in to face covering requirements for their customers. The mask order issued by City Hall late last week is set to expire after tomorrow unless it is extended this evening.

