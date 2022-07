Kroger plans to close its store at 9700 Coit Road in North Plano. (Courtesy Pexels) Grocery store company Kroger is planning to close one of its Plano locations, according to company officials. An exact closing date has not yet been announced for the location at 9700 Coit Road. Kroger announced it plans to open another store in the city and relocate employees to that location, but no specific details have been released. 972-377-7796. www.kroger.com.

