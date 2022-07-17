ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Turning hot next week

By Ryan Morse
WISH-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Beneficial rainfall continues into parts of tonight. We will be watching for some areas of flooding. Next week, central Indiana turns dry once again. TONIGHT: Cloudy skies remain in place with scattered...

www.wishtv.com

WISH-TV

Sweltering Wednesday with storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hot temperatures and high dew points will last most of the week. The humidity will sparks showers and isolated storms later in the week. Weather Alert: Heat Advisory Tomorrow 1 PM to 8 PM. Tonight: Warm and dry conditions expect to last during the evening hours....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Staying on the hotter side this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We worked in a warm and muggy start to the week with a few isolated downpours during the afternoon hours. Temperatures are set to go right back to the 90s for Tuesday, and we look to keep ahold of the heat for several days. Monday night:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Soggy Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much needed rain moves across the state for the end of the weekend. Look for showers and thunderstorms on and off during the day. TODAY: A system is sweeping across Indiana and will bring us some beneficial rains. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible today. An isolated storm may be on the stronger side south of Indianapolis. It’s going to stay cloudy and very humid. Temperatures really won’t be budging too much. We’ll see readings stay in the middle 70s all day long.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana State
indyschild.com

The 9 Best Ice Cream Shops in Indianapolis For a Frozen Treat

A hot summer day and a cool ice cream cone go hand-in-hand. No matter where you are in Indy, you’re never too far away from great ice cream. Whether you like your ice cream in a cup or cone, made into a milkshake, sandwiched between cookies or plopped on pie, you’ll find the perfect place in Indianapolis to cool off with a creamy treat. Here are 9 great ice cream places to visit this summer!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianaontap.com

Total Wine is Hiring in Indy and for New Stores Around Indy

Here’s a great chance to join the alcohol industry and work for an up-and-coming company. Total Wine & More has enjoyed huge success since opening in Nora, and they are expanding their operation at that location – which means they are hiring for positions at that established store.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

All Indiana Artist: Buffy Ramoux

Today’s All Indiana Artist is Buffy Ramoux. She came to us from Anderson where she was raised in a musical family, and she’s also a skilled singer, pianist and drummer. At age 25, she began writing music for the lesbian community and sang in a duo “Ramoux Gang.”
ANDERSON, IN
Fox 59

From TMI to business as usual, just a typical day for Dr. Donut

INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Donut returned to Indy Now today, but for a moment he had us questioning that choice. The always-entertaining Lee Marcum, CEO of Jack’s Donuts, frightened us at first with a little too much information about his undergarments, but thankfully he moved to a safer topic for TV.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Indy Shorts feature 2 area films

The idea for “Toboggan ‘Bout Town” started with a text of a movie idea that Rocky Walls received. “My friend Geoff Davis, who I know from working together on various projects in our beloved community of Noblesville, told me the following story and invited us to join them for the ride,” said Walls, a Fishers resident who is the director of Noblesville-based 12 Stars Media. “Three years ago, Davis organized a community toboggan build at the Hamilton East Public Library, where he was artist-in-residence. A hundred people joined in, assisting six craftspeople, to create two traditional American toboggans.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Clergy come together in prayer after Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Gerson Cardona woke up Tuesday morning and felt a push to call on others to come together after Sunday’s mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. “Our desire is that the lord will heal the souls, heal the people, and give us peace,” Cardona said Tuesday night.
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Sun King takes top honors at 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis-based brewery took home top honors at the U.S. Open Beer Championship in Oxford, Ohio. Sun King Brewing Co. earned the title of Grand National Champion, which goes to the brewery with the most winning entries. Sun King collected 10 medals in all — five gold, two silver, and three bronze.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
howafrica.com

What You Need To Know About The Election Riot Of 1876 In Indiana

Long after the 15th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified, many white Hoosiers in Indiana continued to work against enfranchisement for black citizens. Laws limiting the civil rights of African Americans were kept in the state constitution; in many towns and cities, black voters were intimidated or physically assaulted. Intimidation of non-whites at the polls was common during the 19th century, carried out by such groups as a paramilitary unit known as The Wide Awakes. The 1872 elections saw several such attacks; the 1876 elections in Indianapolis where the worst recorded violence against black citizens occurred.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Couple to feature earth-friendly clothing brand during Indiana Fashion Week

WaZeil and UaZit DeSutter create their own unique blend of earth-friendly clothing brand STALPH from raw organic materials. They transform the materials, often ones they foraged for themselves, into wares with a purpose. The couple, who lives in Attica, will showcase a full runway apparel collection during Indiana Fashion Week...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis Zoo welcomes four new baby monkeys

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo has added four new additions to their long-tailed macaque exhibit. Their names are Mae, Gemma, Bea and Emerald, or Emmie for short. The babies were born in May just weeks apart from each other. Zoo staff says they have a total of 28...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Latino community responds to mall shooting, hopes to shine light on victims

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Latino community in central Indiana is expressing concern about Sunday’s mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. A husband, his wife and another man died, and Elisjsha Dicken, 22, fired his Glock handgun 10 times to take out the 20-year-old shooter before more people were hurt, the Greenwood police chief said Monday. The three Indianapolis residents who died were Pedro Pineda, 56; Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37; and Victor Gomez, 30. Greenwood police say they’ve received no information that leads to a motive for the shooting.
GREENWOOD, IN
in.gov

Lost Towns of Hancock County

Central Indiana abounds in the sites of small towns that have disappeared over the years but still are important to a county’s history. Many of these places only had a rural post office, a railroad stops, and a cluster of houses surrounding a mill or general store. Towns became lost for a variety of reasons. In most cases, the economic activity that supported the town stopped or shifted elsewhere. Perhaps residents abandoned a village because the settlement ceased to offer the same amenities as a nearby community. Sometimes a major transportation avenue, like a railroad, bypassed the town, effectively closing it to the outside. Other towns grew around a post office and when the post office closed, so did the town.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
multihousingnews.com

Morgan Properties Buys 6 in Indianapolis

This marks the largest multifamily transaction by dollar volume in the state's history. Morgan Properties has acquired a six-property, 2,103-unit multifamily portfolio in Indiana from a joint venture of Wilkinson Corp. and Torchlight Investors. The price for the assets was not disclosed but Executive Vice Chair Hannah Ott of Cushman...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Road rage leads to fatal shooting on Indy highway; 1 arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A passenger traveling on an Indianapolis highway was killed Monday after a driver shot him in an act of road rage, Indiana State Police believe. Just after 5:15 p.m., as ISP troopers were on their way to the scene on I-70 near Post Road, 911 dispatchers were told the victim of a shooting was already being taken to a nearby medical facility. Despite life-saving attempts, the man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

