ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Granada Hills motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash with pickup truck

By CNS Staff
foxla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - A 30-year-old man riding a motorcycle was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Mission Hills, authorities said Sunday. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored,...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fatal crash in Windsor Hills

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a car crash in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area near Inglewood. The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Monday at Northridge and Overhill drives, according to the California Highway Patrol. The man was identified by the Los Angeles...
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

1 killed in crash on 110 Freeway in Elysian Park

ELYSIAN PARK, Calif. - One person is killed in a violent crash on the 110 Freeway in Elysian Park near Dodger Stadium. It happened early Tuesday morning in the southbound lanes of Stadium Way. California Highway Patrol said the vehicle hit the center divider before flipping over several times. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Freddy Perez Dead in Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Crash near 405 Freeway [Mission Hills, CA]

Rider Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision near Rinaldi Street. The incident occurred on July 16, around 11:45 p.m. on west Sepulveda Boulevard near Rinaldi Street. According to reports, a westbound truck hit the motorcycle under unknown circumstances. Officials said the truck driver continued driving onto the southbound 405, without rendering aid to the victim.
MISSION HILLS, CA
foxla.com

53-year-old woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. - A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Whittier late Monday night, the California Highway Patrol said. Around 10:15 p.m., the CHP said a woman was walking in a crosswalk when she was hit in the 14300 block of Leffingwell Road by a white Mercedes. She was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Mission Hills, CA
City
Granada Hills, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
San Diego, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Car-to-car shooting leaves man wounded in South Los Angeles

A man was hospitalized after being shot in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles by a driver in another vehicle Monday night. Police responded to a shooting call just before 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of San Pedro and East 28th streets. Arriving officers found a man in his 40s who had apparently been […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Christopher Yuhas Dead after Collision on 710 Freeway [Long Beach, CA]

Traffic Collision near Willow Street Left One Fatality. The accident occurred just after 5:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of Interstate 710, near Willow Street. According to California Highway Patrol, the collision happened when a pickup-truck hit the center divider, near Willow Street, killing one person. As a result, responding...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Lifeguards help transport critically-injured victims after crash in Malibu

Unable to wait for ambulances, Los Angeles County lifeguards transported multiple critically-injured victims to nearby helicopters. Typically, ambulances would transport victims to awaiting helicopters. However, because of extended wait times, the Los Angeles County Fire Department decided to put the victims in the back of the lifeguards' pickup trucks. The department said that one ambulance was an estimated 50 minutes away.   According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened at about 7:40 p.m. on Kanan Dume Road and Zumirez Drive. Crews helped and transported three patients, all of whom were in critical condition. The crash forced officials to close both directions of Kanan Dume Road for two hours.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a traffic collision in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

1 person dead after a traffic collision in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed after a crash early Tuesday morning in the Elysian Park neighborhood of Central Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area on the 110 Freeway southbound near Stadium Way at about 1:20 a.m. on reports of a traffic collision [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

5 Freeway Vehicle Fire Slows Traffic In Newhall

A vehicle fire on the 5 Freeway prompted a response from firefighters Tuesday. The vehicle fire, dubbed the Calgrove Incident, was reported on the northbound 5 Freeway near Calgrove Boulevard in Newhall, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD). “It went out as a brush fire,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
mynewsla.com

5 Men Arrested in Catalytic Converter Theft Investigation in Burbank

Five men were arrested by Burbank police investigating thefts of catalytic converters, authorities said Tuesday. Officers were sent to Olive Avenue and Sixth Street about 4:40 a.m. Saturday on a report that several men were trying to steal a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius, the Burbank Police Department reported.
BURBANK, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Pronounced Dead after DUI Crash on Harbor Boulevard [La Habra, CA]

Two Victims Killed in Auto Accident on Fullerton Road. The accident happened around 10:40 p.m., along Harbor Boulevard on July 2nd. Per reports, police began their pursuit of a drunk driver on Fullerton Road and Aguiro Street. The pursuit then came to an end when the suspect driver slammed into another vehicle.
LA HABRA, CA
foxla.com

2 killed in fiery Irvine crash, second driver arrested for DUI

IRVINE, Calif. - Two people are dead and one person has been arrested after a fiery crash in Irvine Sunday, according to officials. Jack Varganagl, 20, of Irvine was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and is the lone survivor of the crash, according to Irvine Police.
IRVINE, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspected road rage incident leads to firearm arrest

July 9, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. As if traffic on U.S. 101 between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles isn’t bad enough with tailgaters and erratic high-speed lane-changers motorists might now consider the wisdom of resisting the urge to make any eye contact with their fellow travelers. It...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

One dead, one in critical condition after car goes off 105 Freeway embankment in Lynwood

One man was killed, one was in critical condition and another was injured early Monday morning after their vehicle sailed off the side of a freeway embankment in Lynwood. The crash was reported just before 1:15 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 105 Freeway near Long Beach Boulevard, when a four-door BMW drove off the freeway, crashed through a concrete barrier wall and landed on a surface street below, after rolling multiple times down the embankment.
LYNWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy