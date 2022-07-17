17-year-old dead at hospital after being shot on Carlisle Avenue

SPARTA, Ga. — A woman in Hancock County is now in a coma after the family was told she escaped out of the deputy's cruiser while it was moving. Between Thursday, July 14 and Friday, July 15, Brianna Grier came home and was having a schizophrenic episode. Her mom Mary Grier called the Hancock County Sheriff's Office for help. Two deputies arrived at the home between 12 and 1 a.m. and put the 28-year-old in handcuffs and put her in the back of the deputy's car. She was supposed to be taken to the sheriff's office but ended up somewhere else. Her father Marvin Grier says he just wants to know the truth.

HANCOCK COUNTY, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO