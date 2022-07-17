York’s Martin Library celebrates reopening

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Community members have been celebrating the reopening of Martin Library in York all week, with festivities including a big bash Sunday outside of the library.

After 15 months of construction, Martin Library reopened on July 11.

During Sunday’s event, people could tour the new building and check out its improvements. The renovated facility includes more space for the community, notably a large area for teens.

“The library is a place where people can be welcomed, no matter who they are in the community, and have the opportunity to learn, to connect with other people,” said Martin Library Director Mina Edmondson.

Martin Library is one of York County’s oldest libraries, serving the community since 1935.

Two other York County libraries — Kaltreider-Benfer Library in Red Lion and Kreutz Creek Library in Hellam Township — are also being renovated .

