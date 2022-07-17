ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27 News

York’s Martin Library celebrates reopening

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CD06r_0gizoiqa00

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Community members have been celebrating the reopening of Martin Library in York all week, with festivities including a big bash Sunday outside of the library.

After 15 months of construction, Martin Library reopened on July 11.

During Sunday’s event, people could tour the new building and check out its improvements. The renovated facility includes more space for the community, notably a large area for teens.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

“The library is a place where people can be welcomed, no matter who they are in the community, and have the opportunity to learn, to connect with other people,” said Martin Library Director Mina Edmondson.

Martin Library is one of York County’s oldest libraries, serving the community since 1935.

Two other York County libraries — Kaltreider-Benfer Library in Red Lion and Kreutz Creek Library in Hellam Township — are also being renovated .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 1

Related
local21news.com

Repaving project begins on George Street in York

York County, PA — One of York's busiest streets is getting a redo this week. Contractors are spending the next three weeks paving George Street, between Springettsbury and Boundary Avenues. The work is expected to take between three and four weeks.
YORK, PA
nddist.com

Schaedler Yesco Distribution to Relocate to Larger Facility

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Schaedler Yesco Distribution Inc. has announced its move to a larger facility in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The fourth-generation, family- and employee-owned company purchased Queen City Electric on West Walnut Street in Allentown in 2015. That location was known as a reliable, local source of electrical supplies for over 50 years. However, as rich as the history at Walnut Street was, customer needs initiated the purchase of a newer, larger facility to support the growing Lehigh Valley marketplace.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Qdoba Mexican Grill in Dauphin County closes

The only Qdoba Mexican Grill in the immediate Harrisburg area has closed. A sign posted at the restaurant at 3462 Paxton St. in Swatara Township reads: “Sorry for any inconvenience we are permanently closed for business.”. The chain didn’t respond to inquiries about why the restaurant, which had operated...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community#Kaltreider Benfer Library#Red Lion#Kreutz Creek Library#Nexstar Media Inc
abc27.com

Official Harrisburg City zoom meeting hacked

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg City is attempting to receive millions of dollars to upgrade its parks and playgrounds. City officials were looking for public input, but the zoom meeting scheduled for July 18 came to an abrupt halt after someone hacked the presentation room. Approximately 30 minutes into...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Destination PA: Hanover Trolley Trail

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Old York County Trolley Trail from the early 1900s is now a walking trail, and it is also expanding. A new section of the Hanover Trolley trail is now open in Spring Grove, York County. This completed this first phase of an eight-mile expansion, turning an old unused trolley line into a trail that the public can enjoy.
SPRING GROVE, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

Distribution center boom continues in Middletown

The Middletown Mayor and Council earlier this month approved a Record Major Land Development Plan for a 567,000-square-foot “spec” industrial warehouse at 929 Middletown-Warwick Road. The project is a “spec building” with no announced tenants. The center would include 619 parking spaces (419 auto, 200 truck trailer), a...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
iheart.com

City of Harrisburg Receiving Public Comments on Ways to Spend COVID Money

>City of Harrisburg Receiving Public Comments on Best Ways to Spend COVID Money. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg leaders are discussing the best ways to spend the latest round of COVID money that'll be coming soon from the federal government. The public has until July 29th to give their input into what projects should be funded. The city has to submit its application to the state by August 1st. There's a little over 54-million available for the entire Commonwealth for the third round of money, which comes from the Community Development Block Grant - CARES program.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Changes coming for Harrisburg, York trash pickup schedules

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Temporary changes are coming this week for trash pickup in the cities of Harrisburg and York due to high temperatures this week. According to Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, the City of Harrisburg is moving trash pickup to 4 a.m. The change will begin on Tuesday, July 19, and remain in place until July 26.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Rutter’s Feeding the Frontline

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — For the third year in a row, Rutter’s has partnered with its top vendors to put on the “Freeing the Frontline” event, which shows the company’s appreciation for frontline workers. Because they are on the job 24/7, frontline workers can get...
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Most popular rides at the York State Fair

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York State Fair kicks off on Friday, July 22. The fair includes concerts, exhibits, agriculture education, and, of course, rides. The fair’s dozens of Midway rides are presented by Strates Shows, a 99-year-old family-owned amusement and carnival business. According to a release from Strates Shows, these were the most popular rides at the York State Fair in 2021, based on wristband and ticket scans:
YORK, PA
PhillyBite

10 Must-See Pennsylvania Roadside Oddities

Philadelphia, PA - If you love roadside attractions, you'll want to make a day out of visiting these unique establishments. You can't go to Pennsylvania without experiencing Stinson the Dinosaur, Coffee Pot, Haines Shoe House, and Muffler Men. You'll be pleasantly surprised by what you'll find. Read on to learn more. We'll touch on each one. Listed below are a few of our favorites.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Adams County junior volunteer firefighter remembered after donating organs

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Turns out there’s a far more difficult decision about donating organs than the one many of us make when we get or renew a driver’s license. “What I thought about organ donation was not what I learned,” said Nicole Rohrbaugh — who now knows more than any parent ever wants to know, following the death of her son, Andrew Karabinos, 17, after a one-car accident in Straban Township. “I thought that, you know, you’re taken off the vent, and pretty much everything is donated — your heart and everything they could take.”
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Part of George Street in York to be paved this week

Crews will be paving a portion of George Street in York this week. According to The Department of Public Works of the City of York, the project will start on Tuesday from Springettsbury Avenue to Boundary Avenue. During this time, there will be no parking on the east or west...
YORK, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy