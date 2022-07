LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock firefighters were dispatched to Interstate 430 southbound after drivers spotted smoke near the Stagecoach Road Exit.

Around 20 acres were burned in the area Friday.

Sunday afternoon around 1:00 fire crews responded to reports of smoke coming from the woods west of the Interstate 430 shoulder.

According to ARDOT, the fire was cleared up shortly after 2 p.m.