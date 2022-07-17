Small plane crash in Colorado kills 1, ignites wildfire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A small plane crash in Colorado’s Lefthand Canyon area Sunday morning left one person dead and sparked a wildfire that prompted a brief evacuation.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the plane crashed at 9:41 a.m. local time, igniting a wildfire that scorched roughly one acre within the first hour, KDVR reported.

Boulder County sheriff Cmdr. Vinnie Montez told The Denver Gazette that it remained unclear early Sunday evening if the person killed in the crash had been on the plane or the ground.

By 11:42 a.m., the sheriff’s office issued an “all clear” for residents who had been evacuated from the towns of Ward and Gold Hill, KDVR reported.

In 2020, another wildfire, known as the Lefthand Canyon Fire, sparked in the area and burned a total of 460 acres, the TV station reported.

