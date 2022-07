COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football came into the 2023 recruiting cycle hoping to bring in two running backs, repeating the success of 2021. That class produced TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor as top 100 recruits. Heading into the spring, the Buckeyes were on track to do so, with Richard Young and Justice Haynes emerging as the top options to fill those spots. Then soon after an April visit, Mark Fletcher claimed one of those two spots as his. His choice didn’t change the approach to the class but did alter the message to the other two a little.

