SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: This is PLANET MONEY from NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF COIN SPINNING) Welcome, everybody, to PLANET MONEY Summer School. (SOUNDBITE OF SCHOOL BELL RINGING) SMITH: This is Season 3. And this season, we are getting back to basics - the big economic questions, aka macroeconomics. Every Wednesday through Labor Day, we call class into session and bring you one big idea per episode - how to fight inflation, how recessions happen, things like that. We take a classic PLANET MONEY episode and pair it with insights from our esteemed professor guides. And this semester, they are Kristen Broady, economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. Hey, Kristen.

