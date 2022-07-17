The US Navy may keep its older nuclear missile subs in the water for longer as the cost of its new missile sub balloons

The U.S. Navy is moving forward with its Constellation-class frigate buys, awarding $537 million to shipbuilder Fincantieri Marinette Marine for the third frigate. The upcoming Constellation-class is based on the FREMM multi-mission ship, a vessel in service with both the Italian and French navies, though with modifications to better fit the U. S. Navy’s needs. The improvements include a modified propeller design for a lower acoustic signature, more electricity generation, and a modified bow design. In addition, the Constellation-class’ hull is lengthier, giving the ships more displacement.
Comments / 5