Golf

'It was a little anti-climactic': Viktor Hovland says his time at St Andrews was a 'good learning experience' after falling out of contention for The Open on the final day, finishing joint fourth

By Carl Markham, Pa
 2 days ago

World number nine Viktor Hovland insists his week at St Andrews has been a great learning experience despite falling out of contention for the Claret Jug on the final day.

He teed off with Rory McIlroy in the last group as joint leader on 16 under but never gained any momentum and a two-over round of 74 dropped him into a tie for fourth place, six shots behind champion Cameron Smith.

The Norwegian did not make his first birdie until the 12th hole - and that was only to get back to his starting score - but dropped two shots coming home.

Norwegian Viktor Hovland has said he had a 'learning experience' this week at St Andrews 

'Yeah, it was a little anti-climactic after the day yesterday (when he also played with McIlroy and they both shot 66),' said the Ryder Cup star, who registered his first top-10 finish in his 12th major.

'I was expecting I was going to hang in there for a little bit longer, (but I) just didn't have it today.

'I didn't hit it very good and didn't putt as good as yesterday, so it was a frustrating day.

'But it was a great experience today and obviously yesterday as well. Just the whole week was a good learning experience and I feel like I'm going to get better from it.'

Rory McIlroy (left) and Hovland teed off as joint leaders at the start of The Open's final day

The 24-year-old finished in joint fourth on -14, alongside English golfer Tommy Fleetwood. They were four shots behind third-placed McIlroy, who was one shot behind Cameron Young, who finished second behind Smith.

Hovland was the first Norwegian to win on the PGA Tour in 2020, and achieved the same feat on the European Tour in Germany last year.

Last year, he finished tied 12th at The Open at Royal St George's in Sandwich.

