INDIAN SHORES, Fla. - Pinellas County deputies say speed appears to be a factor after a motorcyclist collided with a guardrail and later passed away. On Monday night, investigators said 49-year-old Ferdinando Abbondante was heading east on the entrance ramp of the Park Boulevard Bridge when he approached slower traffic. They said he passed a vehicle on the left side, but when he merged back into the lanes, he crashed into a guardrail and was ejected from his 2013 Yamaha R6 Motorcycle.

INDIAN SHORES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO