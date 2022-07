Wildfires continued to rage across western Europe after a heatwave has brought scorching temperatures exceeding 40C.Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes while forests and grasslands have burned in France, Greece, Portugal and Spain.Over the past 10 days, the total area burned by wildfires in France, Spain and Portugal has exceeded 40,000 hectares, according to the European Union.On Tuesday, when many European countries were expecting record-breaking temperatures, officials said there was a “very extreme danger” of wildfires, according to heat maps distributed by Copernicus Emergency Management Service.#ImageOfTheDayWestern Europe is gripped by #wildfires The total area...

