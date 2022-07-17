ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Man killed, another shot at Exxon on Northside Drive

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CkRFj_0gizjQ5R00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting that happened on Northside Drive on Sunday, July 17.

Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department said according to witnesses, the shooting happened in the parking lot of an Exxon near Northside Drive and Interstate 55 South.

Woman killed, two shot in drive-by McComb shooting

Brown said a 24-year-old man, who was in the front passenger seat of a white Hyundai Elantra, was shot multiple times. The backseat passenger in the car was killed at the scene.

The front passenger was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Brown said the suspects have not been identified at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 5

TaTanisha Roby
2d ago

LORD have Mercy!! Plead the Blood over All this violence and killing, crime, misjustice &corruption..... help us All...

Reply
7
Eyes
2d ago

This generation do not give a dam about taking a person life anymore it happening every where in America, it's all over the News senseless killing, it's time for people seek Jesus because the Bible is being fulfilled in Revelation.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Deputies: Lincoln County homeowner kills suspect during attack

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lincoln County deputies said a suspect was shot and killed during an attempted assault. The Daily Leader reported the incident started just before 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19 at a home on Katrina Lane. Investigators said they received a call about a suspect making a threat, but he left […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Crash blocks lanes on I-55 at Fortification Street in Jackson

UPDATE: The crash site has been cleared. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities responded to a crash on I-55 at the Fortification Street exit in Jackson. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the crash has the two left southbound lanes blocked. MDOT officials said the scene should be clear in about an hour. There’s no […]
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Disorderly Conduct and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake Arrests

CHASITY G ASHWORTH, 46, of Jackson, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. MICHAEL J BELL, 44, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold for Other County, NCSO. Bond $0. GERALOINE S BENDER, 77, of Ridgeland, DUI – 1st, Speeding, CPD. Bond $1,331, $218. JEFFREY BILLY, 32, of Philadelphia,...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mccomb, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
WAPT

1 killed, another hospitalized in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized. According to police, someone fired multiple shots into a white Hyundai Elantra in the parking lot of Exxon on the corner of Hanging Moss Road and Northside Drive. A 24-year-old man sitting...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted in connection to Ludlow Avenue homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting. The shooting happened on Ludlow Avenue on Sunday, July 17. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Kenneth Beal, was shot multiple times at a relative’s home. The suspect was identified as Issac Griffin. […]
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

A Vehicle Stolen and Multiple Disturbance in Leake

12:09 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Fortune Lane near Walnut Grove regarding a break-in that occurred there. 2:26 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting that a vehicle was stolen from a residence on Harmony Community Road. The owner stated that while giving someone a ride, they stopped at their residence to get something. The owner said that when they came back outside, the vehicle was gone. It has been located.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxon#Shooting#Violent Crime#Hyundai#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Jackson man arrested after chase in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was arrested after a chase in Rankin County on Monday, July 18. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), a trooper tried to stop a vehicle that was traveling east on Interstate 20 in Rankin County just after 2:00 p.m. Investigators said the driver, Adrian L. Cox, […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Bond denied for man accused of killing sister’s boyfriend in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing his sister’s boyfriend on Mimosa Drive was denied bond on Tuesday, July 19. Demarcus Bassett has been accused of killing 27-year-old Keeya Scott on Monday, June 27. Scott was shot multiple times and was found lying in the front yard. According to detectives, Scott had gotten into […]
JACKSON, MS
mississippicir.org

Mississippi police chief linked to racist recording

In a recording obtained by MCIR, a Mississippi law enforcement officer can be heard bragging about killing 13 people in the line of duty, saying, “I shot that n----- 119 times, OK?”. In that recording, the supervising officer can be heard using slurs toward those Black or gay and...
LEXINGTON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLBT

Lincoln County crime spree ends when homeowner shoots, kills suspect

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed after allegedly assaulting multiple people early Tuesday morning, including trying to hit a person with his car. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a disturbance call around 4 a.m. regarding a man who had threatened those at a house. However, he left before deputies could get there.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Natchez

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating an officer-involved that happened in Natchez. According to MBI, the shooting happened on Monday, July 18 near Jackson Street and Martin Luther King Street. The Natchez Democrat reported officers were responding to a suicide call when the shooting happened. Natchez Police […]
NATCHEZ, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Are the new surveillance cameras a good idea or not?

The City of Vicksburg announced new surveillance cameras will be installed around the city in an effort to decrease crime. Comments on social media have ranged from “It’s Big Brother” to “I’m not giving up my freedoms” and from “Thank goodness they are doing something, but this won’t work” to “What a great idea, it will definitely help!”
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo police to patrol Grand Avenue for speeding

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police will be increasing patrol efforts on Grand Avenue to deter speeding. The Yazoo Herald reported the issue was brought before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen by a neighbor who said the street resembles a “racetrack,” with some cars reaching up to 60 mph. Mayor David Starling […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

BlueHealth Baptist Day of Health to be held July 23

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – BlueHealth Baptist, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi and Baptist Memorial Healthcare will host a Day of Health event. The event will be held on Saturday, July 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at BlueHealth Baptist, located at 401 Baptist Drive in Madison.
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors upset about illegal dumping

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in the Jericho Subdivision in Jackson said they are fed up with illegal dumping in the back of their properties. Neighbors said the issue is taking away from the positivity and the beauty of the neighborhood. Piles of garbage, old tires, debris, and old furniture can be found behind the […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Fatal crash in Claiborne County kills Vicksburg man

At approximately 4:25 a.m. Sunday morning, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Claiborne County. A 2017 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Justin R. Selvy, of Vicksburg, traveled east on Highway 18 when it left the road and collided with a tree on the westbound shoulder. Selvy received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy