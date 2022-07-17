ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson City, PA

Tractor-trailer crash shuts down North Scranton Expressway

By Nico Rossi
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor-trailer crash, ending with the massive truck on its side, shut down the North Scranton Expressway, Sunday evening.

According to the Dickson City Police Department, the North Scranton Expressway is closed going towards Dickson City, due to the tractor-trailer rollover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ClqBY_0gizjIGr00
Courtesy: Dickson City Police Department

Police say, those traveling that way to get onto Business Route 6, need to find an alternative route, as drivers can’t get to it from the expressway as of now.

Officials are advising drivers coming from Route 6 into Dickson City they will be rerouted onto Interstate 81 southbound. All other vehicles are being detoured away from the area and it is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you as information becomes available.

