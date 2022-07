ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - L&M Fleet Supply of Grand Rapids, Minn. says it is proud to announce its 12th retail store location will be in Escanaba. Located at the former Shopko site, the 90,000-square-foot store is expected to open in spring 2023. This location marks the first expansion of L&M Supply into Michigan with future plans for another store to open in Marquette in 2024, also in the former Shopko location.

1 DAY AGO