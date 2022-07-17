FanGraphs 2022 Day One Draft Chat

The 2022 Major League Baseball draft kicked off Sunday night, with the Baltimore Orioles taking Jackson Holliday, a high school shortstop, with the No. 1 overall pick. MLB's draft was again pushed back from its usual June date in 2022 and moved to Los Angeles to coincide with All-Star Game festivities (the Home Run Derby is set for Monday before the All-Star Game on Tuesday). Sunday night will cover Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2022 MLB Draft, with Rounds 3-10 on Monday and Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.
San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kim is being replaced at shortstop by C.J. Abrams versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 321 plate appearances this season, Kim has a .243 batting average with a .695 OPS, 5 home runs,...
SAN DIEGO — Darkness was beginning to encroach upon Petco Park on Sunday afternoon when Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was given a choice by the home plate umpire. With one out in the top of the sixth, Lovullo had the option of having the stadium lights flipped on immediately or waiting until the inning was over, thus evening things for both teams.
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Stott is being replaced at second base by Yairo Munoz versus Marlins starter Trevor Rogers. In 220 plate appearances this season, Stott has a .188 batting average with a .561 OPS,...
The Diamondbacks went heavy with college selections on Day 2 of the baseball draft on Monday, taking college pitchers in particular with each of their first two selections. Virginia left-hander Nate Savino and Alabama right-hander Dylan Ray came off the board in the third and fourth rounds, respectively. The Diamondbacks also landed a local talent, selecting infielder Demetrio Crisantes out of Nogales High in the seventh round.
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres MLB odds series for our Diamondbacks Padres prediction and pick. Merrill Kelly goes to the rubber for the Diamondbacks, while Mike Clevinger gets the call for the Padres. Merrill Kelly gave up five runs in six innings against the Reds on...
Day 1 of the MLB Draft is in the books, with the first 80 selections covering Rounds 1 and 2, eight compensation picks and Competitive Balance Rounds A and B. Read below for a rundown of all Day 1 picks, including analysis of all Round 1 selections from MLB Pipeline experts Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo.
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers will give Coastal Carolina University infielder Eric Brown Jr. an opportunity to show that his swing can play in the pro ranks. Regarded by scouts for what MLB Pipeline’s scouting report referred to as an “unusual” setup at the plate that reminds some of onetime Brewer.
On Monday, the Cleveland Guardians announced that they have traded pitcher Alex Young to the San Francisco Giants for cash considerations. The tweet from the GuardsInsider was retweeted by the official Guardians team Twitter account. GuardsInsider: "The Guardians today traded LHP Alex Young to the @SFGiants for cash considerations" Young...
Minutes after Jackson Holliday was selected first overall in the MLB Draft, MLB Twitter trolled his father Matt for his outfit. The Baltimore Orioles used their first overall pick in tonight’s MLB Draft on shortstop Jackson Holliday, son of seven-time MLB All-Star Matt Holliday. The younger Holliday is a...
After 10 rounds of picks across a couple frenzied days, we’ve reached the home stretch of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. If you missed Day 1 and Day 2, you can catch up via our results tracker here, which has links to all of our write-ups on the selected players, from top pick Spencer Jones to 10th-rounder Will Brian.
