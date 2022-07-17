ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Price by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 17:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron; Price; Sawyer; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 476 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BAYFIELD DOUGLAS IRON PRICE SAWYER WASHBURN
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 14:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lincoln; Oneida The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lincoln County in north central Wisconsin Southwestern Oneida County in north central Wisconsin * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 241 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tripoli, or 24 miles west of Rhinelander, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tomahawk, Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp, Tripoli, Gilbert, Bradley, Mccord, Otter Lake Campground, Heafford Junction, Spirit Falls and Otis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beltrami, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beltrami; Carlton; Cook; Itasca; Kittson; Koochiching; Lake; Lake of the Woods; Roseau; St. Louis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 476 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELTRAMI CARLTON COOK ITASCA KITTSON KOOCHICHING LAKE LAKE OF THE WOODS ROSEAU ST. LOUIS
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy