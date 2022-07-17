ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Net Worth: How Much Money Does Married Couple Have?

By Cortney Drakeford
IBTimes
IBTimes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly married three months after announcing their engagement. Over the weekend, the couple obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, according to court documents. A source told People that Lopez and Affleck opted to have an intimate ceremony. “It was super, super...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry at White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.The pop superstar informed fans of the nuptials which occurred over the weekend in a new post on her website, On The JLo.Lopez wrote: “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”The pair then read their vows in front of “the best witnesses you could ever imagine” wearing “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet”.The marriage ceremony...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
CBS News

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tie the knot

A-listers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the not in Las Vegas over the weekend. The couple confirmed their nuptials on Lopez's website and newsletter. In a post titled "We Did It," the newlywed called her wedding "the best night ever" and shared multiple photos and videos of herself and Affleck, both dressed in white, from their wedding night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vice

Profoundly Divorced Guy Ben Affleck Gets Married

Over the weekend, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got hitched in Vegas. It’s unclear how getting married will affect Affleck’s star persona as “a guy who is divorced.”. Throughout his career, as he’s gone from indie movies to stardom to being visibly embarrassed in terrible superhero flicks, Affleck has perfectly embodied different types of guys. In the early days, in the introspective Good Will Hunting and his collaborations with Kevin Smith, Affleck could reasonably rub shoulders with other indie film types, though his stardom soon eclipsed that circle. The major part of Affleck’s career would come after starring in Armageddon and then Pearl Harbor a few years later. Both Michael Bay-directed films were bona fide blockbusters, and Affleck went from “that cute guy from Mallrats” to an actual star. After he started dating fellow movie star Jennifer Lopez, Affleck started to feel more than a little overexposed, especially after he acted in two movies with her. Gigli sunk Affleck’s career as an actor for a short time; in 2004, their bad collaboration Jersey Girl came out after she’d broken up with him.
RELATIONSHIPS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
53K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy