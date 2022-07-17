Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Net Worth: How Much Money Does Married Couple Have?

Over the weekend, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got hitched in Vegas. It’s unclear how getting married will affect Affleck’s star persona as “a guy who is divorced.”. Throughout his career, as he’s gone from indie movies to stardom to being visibly embarrassed in terrible superhero flicks, Affleck has perfectly embodied different types of guys. In the early days, in the introspective Good Will Hunting and his collaborations with Kevin Smith, Affleck could reasonably rub shoulders with other indie film types, though his stardom soon eclipsed that circle. The major part of Affleck’s career would come after starring in Armageddon and then Pearl Harbor a few years later. Both Michael Bay-directed films were bona fide blockbusters, and Affleck went from “that cute guy from Mallrats” to an actual star. After he started dating fellow movie star Jennifer Lopez, Affleck started to feel more than a little overexposed, especially after he acted in two movies with her. Gigli sunk Affleck’s career as an actor for a short time; in 2004, their bad collaboration Jersey Girl came out after she’d broken up with him.

